Correctional Service displays Beautiful Artwork at the Village Green

By Ovayo Milisa Novukela

Multiple stalls house the paintings and drawings made by Department of Correctional Services (DCS) inmates at this year’s National Arts Festival (NAF). The work is on display and available for purchase at the Village Green for the duration of the Festival.

DCS National Commissioner, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, is thrilled with the arts and craft initiative. “This initiative is created and designed for inmates that are inside and are on parole, with the aim of teaching them fundamental skills to start a business and create an income and also to prepare them to be integrated to their respective communities,” said Thobakgale.

He added that inmates can be rehabilitated, that they deserve a second chance while also increasing safety in communities.

Thobokgale indicated that there are a number of activities and initiatives that they are doing under the umbrella of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture (DSRAC). “We want our inmates to remain active as much as they are restricted in space with many sporting codes and tournaments, crafting workshops and also cultural and spiritual activities that we assist,” said Thobakgale.

Inmate and painter Eric Xakawe, said that he has had a passion for drawing since childhood and that people encourage and support him to continue his craft..

He added that he was surprised by his craft. “With colours we can do so much and more while creating a picture that can tell so much meaning and emotion,” said Xakawe who was emotional as he spoke about using art as an escape from the depression of being incarcerated.

“In prison it is so easy to be depressed due to the lack of space and restricted movement and drawing has given me a platform to express myself and feel joy in some matters,” said Xakawe. He also apologised to his community for all his wrong doings and promised them that he will be a better man once he is released.