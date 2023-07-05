Whitebooi the hero as Brumbies edge out Windvogel

By Chesley Daniels

Grahamstown Brumbies consolidated their third position on the EPRU Grand Challenge Group A log with a scrappy 8-7 win over hosts Windvogel United in Gqeberha on 1 July. United are a very difficult team to beat at home but Brumbies were confident and positive in their approach leading up to the fixture. The home side is not a walkover unfortunately and gave the Makhanda side a run for their money as the scoreboard indicated. Brumbies and Windvogel remain in 3rd and 7th position on the log respectively after the encounter.

FIRST HALF

The Makana side started like a house on fire in the first half with several line breaks, but just could not capitalize. It was left to the reliable forwards to open the scoring as a fine line out mall drive from 15m out, led to a try by Peter Frans after a solid middle throw by hooker Garin Strydom. The conversation was unsuccessful and Brumbies held a 5-0 lead at the break.

SECOND HALF

In the second half, it was much of the same as the final passes could just not stick with Brumbies making numerous unforced errors. The visitors’ dominant forwards continued to impress up front by taking control of affairs in ensuring quality ball possession for their backs. Windvogel got one opportunity after a strong run by their inside centre, and scored a converted try, taking the lead for the first time in the match by 7-5, which gave the Port Elizabeth side much-needed confidence. The battle continued to be physical and intense with both sides having scoring opportunities, but unable to put points on the board.

Shanton Whitebooi of Brumbies slotted the final penalty to win the game for his side against Windvogel United on 1 July 2023. Photo: Lurika Jacobs Coltman

Brumbies’ backs looked dangerous on the attack with the in form inside centre, Eldrico Kivitts, providing the spark and launching wave after wave of attacks at the home side. Scrumhalf Shanton Whitebooi attacked the blind side to send speedy winger Declan Muller away to run in for a score, only to be called back for a controversial forward pass try. It went down to the wire and with an intense finish, Brumbies were awarded a penalty. Come the moment, come the man, as the evergreen Shanton Sash Whitebooi stepped up. He was never going to miss the kick and neatly slotted one in, high between the upright poles. This gave Brumbies a narrow and nerve-wracking 8-7 win, also bagging four valuable log points. Iceman Sash was awarded the man of the match

MAN OF THE MATCH

Shanton Whitebooi of Brumbies was rewarded the Grocott’s Mail/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match Award for his overall performance. The veteran scrumhalf not only slotted the winning penalty but was also solid behind the back of the scrum. He read the game very well and gave speedy service to his pacey and skillful backs. Whitebooi also made some crucial tackles on defence.

NEXT FIXTURE

On Saturday 8 July, Brumbies are at home hosting 2nd place Trying Stars from Alexandria at the Oval Sports Ground. The last time these two teams met, Stars narrowly defeated Brumbies 26-25 in Alexandria. Another close encounter is on the cards.

LATEST EPRU GRAND CHALLENGE GROUP A LOG AS AT 1 JULY 2023: