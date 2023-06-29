GM Direct Publishing break

Dear readers,

The Festival is here, and our journalists continue their training with Festival’s Cue, and what a busy time it has been. We thank you for your continued support throughout this time, whether through visiting our website, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter page to get the latest Makhanda news.

Because the Festival has kept us busy, we would like to take this time to let the readers and advertisers know that after this edition of GM Direct, Makhanda’s weekend read, we will take a break from publishing the PDF on Friday, 7 June 2023, and you can expect the next edition of GM Direct on 14 June 2023.

Although there will be no Friday edition of the paper next week, we will continue publishing stories on our website and Facebook page.

Thank you for understanding, and I hope you will continue enjoying Grocott’s Mail online!

Kind regards

Linda Pona, Grocott’s Mail Editor