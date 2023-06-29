What’s On 29 June – 6 July

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

Tuesday, 20 June – Friday, 30 June

Win a Cup of Coffee for You and Your Bestie at The Barista

– Like our post

– Share our post and tag us in your description with a photo of you and our new takeaway cup

– Tell us why you love our new cup

– Share your photo with your stories and tag us

– Like /follow our Instagram and Facebook pages

@ The Barista, Opposite the Arch, 38 Somerset Road.

The competition will run until Friday, 30 June.

___

Wednesday, 21 June – Sunday, 2 July

The Opening of The Long Table Restaurant & Bar

The famous Long Table Restaurant opens again for the 2023 National Arts Festival. A pop-up restaurant where festival-goers, performers and producers meet and mingle. Try our delicious

heartwarming, home-cooked soups, curries, pasta, roasts and more.

Lunch: 12:00 – 15:00

Supper: 17:30 – 24:00

Late Night Bar

@ St George’s Hall, 108 High Street

Booking / Contact Details: 083 960 2366 / 082 671 8558

Prices range from R60 – R 220

___

Thursday 22, June – 31 August

Classic Framers

Classic Framers will be hosting a free art exhibition of Namibian Artists.

It starts on Thursday, 22 June – 31 August

@ Classic Framers, 83 High Street

Free Entry

___

Thursday, 22 June – Sunday, 2 July

The National Arts Festival

Feel the awe with a spectacular lineup of shows

@ Makhanda

For shows and tickets:

https://nationalartsfestival.co.za

Thursday, 22 June – Sunday, 02 July

Open Exhibition and Studio (with the artist present throughout the duration of the Festival)

@RAW Spot Gallery

09:00 – 17:00

Walkabout with the Artists & Curators:

Join us for a captivating walkabout with printmaker Nompumelelo Edith Bukani. Discover her first solo exhibition, “My Name Will Be Mine One Day”, where she boldly claims her narrative. Immerse yourself in the intricate journey of a Makhanda – based woman as she captures her dreams, childhood memories and the beauty of nature through her trademark prints.

@RAW Spot Gallery

10:00 – 10:45

Bookings/Contact Details: Binjun Hu 082 828 4277 | binjun.hu2017@gmail.com or

Viwe Madinda: 072 600 5403 | v.madinda@gmail.com

__

Thursday, 22 June – Sunday, 2 July

Live Music at the Pothole and Donkey during the National Arts Festival

Thursday, 29 June

Live Music with Sivu

Vocals of different genres and eras and music everyone can enjoy

19:00 – 21:00

• Friday, 30 June

Live Music with Hennie and Kath

Contemporary songs with a mix of African Jazz and folk, 19:00 – 21:00

• Saturday, 01 June

Live Music with Lloyd and Leroy

A Night of Jazz Mixed with R&B

19:00 – 21:00

Friday, 30 June

Music Society of Makhanda

You are warmly invited to the following organ events, which are being hosted by the Music Society of Makhanda and are also part of the Spirit Fest Programme:

Organ Recital: Theo van Wyk

13:00 – 14:00

@ the Cathedral

Organ Recitals: Tickets at the door (R50 full, R20 Concessions)

Organ Crawl: Retiring Collection

___

Friday, 30 June – Saturday, 1 July

I.N.C.O.K.O

Directed and Choreographed by Thembani Buka, I.N.C.O.K.O is a journey back through the conversations far behind us to acknowledge what we have missed and understand how they have changed our futures.

@ The Great Hall, Rhodes University, Prince Alfred Street

Friday, 30 June – 10:00 – 10:45

Saturday, 1 July – 12:00 – 12:45 & 20:00 – 20:45

Bookings/ Contact Details: https://nationalartsfestival.co.za/show/i-n-c-o-k-o2/

Entry: R50

___

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 29 JUNE

U3A (There will be no U3A Meeting on Thursday, 29 June)

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Babalwa Meintjies

Vocalist Babalwa Meintjies grew up in Makhanda and performed once again in her hometown as a polished composer and a graduate of the UKZN School of Music. She now teaches and performs gigs in Cape Town and has shared the stage with many of South Africa’s top jazz musicians, including George Werner, Feya Faku, Neil Gonsalves and Swazi Dlamini. She has also performed around South Africa and abroad.

@ The DSG Hall, 25A Worcester Street

12:00 – 13:10.

Bookings/ Contact Details: 0860 002 004, Tickets R130.

All Night Bangers

It’s time for All Night Bangers; join Blom’s Entertainment for a night of your favourite DJs and tunes.

@ SSS Top Bar

Thursday, 29 June: 21:00 – 01:30

Bookings/Contact Details: Richard Blom 071 053 0661

Entry: R20

___

SATURDAY, 1 JULY

Friends of Waters Meeting

The Promise of the Commons: Exploring the Role of Sustainable Wild Harvesting as a Tool for Conservation by Finn Rautenbach. The use of medicinal plants and the conservation of the fragile thicket around Bathurst.

@ The Ploughman Pike’s Post at the Ploughman Pub, 723 Trappes Street, Bathurst,

10:00.

Contact Details: friendsofwatersmeeting@gmail.com

Free Entry.

Purcell Plus Concert

The augmented Cathedral Consort with a professional string quartet, with continuo provided by John Hughes and Jackson, with Peter Black at the organ, will perform a programme including Purcell’s “Bell’s Anthem, his verse Anthem “Thy Word is a Lantern” his Evening Canticles in G Minor, with two of his organ pieces as interludes.

@St Bartholomew’s Church, Sunnyside.

Free Entry at the door with a retiring collection.

___

SUNDAY 02 JULY

Farmers Market

This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

Weather permitting

@ LA Café (Old Provost Building), Lucas Avenue

09:00 – 14:00 (maybe earlier depending on turnout)

___

TUESDAY 04 JULY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Tuesday Pool Competition Notice

(There will be no Pool Competitions till after the end of the National Arts Festival)

Pub Quiz Notice

(There will be no Pub Quiz till 18 July)

___

WEDNESDAY 05 JULY

Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00



___

THURSDAY 6 JULY

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

___

BEHIND -THE- SCENES

FOOD 4 FUTURES:

67 Blankets for Mandela Day – Food 4 Futures will run until 18 July. For Donations, please bring your blankets, old or new, to donate at Food 4 Futures premises @ 2 Dundas Street or o for R100. You can sponsor a blanket for someone in need this winter.

Donations via EFT can be made to:

First National Bank Grahamstown

Branch Code: 210717

Account Name: Food4Futures

Account Number: 62901533316

With the reference: “Your Name+ Blanket.”

67 Shoes for Mandela Day – Food 4 Futures, will be running until 18 July. For Donations, please donate warm, practical “walking shoes” and boots for the men and women in our community who rely on walking, no matter what the weather. Or for R200 you can sponsor a pair of shoes for someone in need this winter.

Donations via EFT can be made to:

First National Bank Grahamstown

Branch Code: 210717

Account Name: Food4Futures

Account Number: 62901533316

With the reference: “Your Name+ Shoes.”

Grahamstown Dog Fund

Please help us make July not just Mandela Day but Mandela Month. Please Support US this Mandela Day/Month by contributing a much-needed R67 to our Grahamstown Dog Fund, which is in DESPERATE need of financial assistance to be able to continue with our welfare work.

Our aim is to sterilize as many dogs as we possibly can within our community.

NB sterilisation is the most effective method of population control

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” – Nelson Mandela

Our banking details for those who would like to assist us with R67 are as follows:

Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic

Standard Bank

Account Number: 282625054

Account Type: Cheque Account

Branch Code: 050917

Reference: Dog Fund – Your Surname

Proof of payment to: Rochelle Fourie Makhandasbutterflyeffect@gmail.com

If you would like to assist towards a bag of food please contact

Marius Crouse of Mr Dog – Grahamstown/Makhanda on 083 409 5566

who will make available 1kg zip lock bags at R15 each

Mr Dog food prices:

10kg – R150,

20kg – R290,

25kg – R360