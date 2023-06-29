What’s On 29 June – 6 July

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!
POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS
Tuesday, 20 June – Friday, 30 June
Win a Cup of Coffee for You and Your Bestie at The Barista
– Like our post
– Share our post and tag us in your description with a photo of you and our new takeaway cup
– Tell us why you love our new cup
– Share your photo with your stories and tag us
– Like /follow our Instagram and Facebook pages
@ The Barista, Opposite the Arch, 38 Somerset Road.
The competition will run until Friday, 30 June.
___
Wednesday, 21 June – Sunday, 2 July
The Opening of The Long Table Restaurant & Bar
The famous Long Table Restaurant opens again for the 2023 National Arts Festival. A pop-up restaurant where festival-goers, performers and producers meet and mingle. Try our delicious
heartwarming, home-cooked soups, curries, pasta, roasts and more.
Lunch: 12:00 – 15:00
Supper: 17:30 – 24:00
Late Night Bar
@ St George’s Hall, 108 High Street
Booking / Contact Details: 083 960 2366 / 082 671 8558
Prices range from R60 – R 220
___
Thursday 22, June – 31 August
Classic Framers
Classic Framers will be hosting a free art exhibition of Namibian Artists.
It starts on Thursday, 22 June – 31 August
@ Classic Framers, 83 High Street
Free Entry
___
Thursday, 22 June – Sunday, 2 July
The National Arts Festival
Feel the awe with a spectacular lineup of shows
@ Makhanda
For shows and tickets:
https://nationalartsfestival.co.za
Thursday, 22 June – Sunday, 02 July
Open Exhibition and Studio (with the artist present throughout the duration of the Festival)
@RAW Spot Gallery
09:00 – 17:00
Walkabout with the Artists & Curators:
Join us for a captivating walkabout with printmaker Nompumelelo Edith Bukani. Discover her first solo exhibition, “My Name Will Be Mine One Day”, where she boldly claims her narrative. Immerse yourself in the intricate journey of a Makhanda – based woman as she captures her dreams, childhood memories and the beauty of nature through her trademark prints.
@RAW Spot Gallery
10:00 – 10:45
Bookings/Contact Details: Binjun Hu 082 828 4277 | binjun.hu2017@gmail.com or
Viwe Madinda: 072 600 5403 | v.madinda@gmail.com
__
Thursday, 22 June – Sunday, 2 July
Live Music at the Pothole and Donkey during the National Arts Festival
Thursday, 29 June
Live Music with Sivu
Vocals of different genres and eras and music everyone can enjoy
19:00 – 21:00
• Friday, 30 June
Live Music with Hennie and Kath
Contemporary songs with a mix of African Jazz and folk, 19:00 – 21:00
• Saturday, 01 June
Live Music with Lloyd and Leroy
A Night of Jazz Mixed with R&B
19:00 – 21:00
Friday, 30 June
Music Society of Makhanda
You are warmly invited to the following organ events, which are being hosted by the Music Society of Makhanda and are also part of the Spirit Fest Programme:
Organ Recital: Theo van Wyk
13:00 – 14:00
@ the Cathedral
Organ Recitals: Tickets at the door (R50 full, R20 Concessions)
Organ Crawl: Retiring Collection
___
Friday, 30 June – Saturday, 1 July
I.N.C.O.K.O
Directed and Choreographed by Thembani Buka, I.N.C.O.K.O is a journey back through the conversations far behind us to acknowledge what we have missed and understand how they have changed our futures.
@ The Great Hall, Rhodes University, Prince Alfred Street
Friday, 30 June – 10:00 – 10:45
Saturday, 1 July – 12:00 – 12:45 & 20:00 – 20:45
Bookings/ Contact Details: https://nationalartsfestival.co.za/show/i-n-c-o-k-o2/
Entry: R50
___
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 29 JUNE
U3A (There will be no U3A Meeting on Thursday, 29 June)
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Babalwa Meintjies
Vocalist Babalwa Meintjies grew up in Makhanda and performed once again in her hometown as a polished composer and a graduate of the UKZN School of Music. She now teaches and performs gigs in Cape Town and has shared the stage with many of South Africa’s top jazz musicians, including George Werner, Feya Faku, Neil Gonsalves and Swazi Dlamini. She has also performed around South Africa and abroad.
@ The DSG Hall, 25A Worcester Street
12:00 – 13:10.
Bookings/ Contact Details: 0860 002 004, Tickets R130.
All Night Bangers
It’s time for All Night Bangers; join Blom’s Entertainment for a night of your favourite DJs and tunes.
@ SSS Top Bar
Thursday, 29 June: 21:00 – 01:30
Bookings/Contact Details: Richard Blom 071 053 0661
Entry: R20
___
SATURDAY, 1 JULY
Friends of Waters Meeting
The Promise of the Commons: Exploring the Role of Sustainable Wild Harvesting as a Tool for Conservation by Finn Rautenbach. The use of medicinal plants and the conservation of the fragile thicket around Bathurst.
@ The Ploughman Pike’s Post at the Ploughman Pub, 723 Trappes Street, Bathurst,
10:00.
Contact Details: friendsofwatersmeeting@gmail.com
Free Entry.
Purcell Plus Concert
The augmented Cathedral Consort with a professional string quartet, with continuo provided by John Hughes and Jackson, with Peter Black at the organ, will perform a programme including Purcell’s “Bell’s Anthem, his verse Anthem “Thy Word is a Lantern” his Evening Canticles in G Minor, with two of his organ pieces as interludes.
@St Bartholomew’s Church, Sunnyside.
Free Entry at the door with a retiring collection.
___
SUNDAY 02 JULY
Farmers Market
This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.
Weather permitting
@ LA Café (Old Provost Building), Lucas Avenue
09:00 – 14:00 (maybe earlier depending on turnout)
___
TUESDAY 04 JULY
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Tuesday Pool Competition Notice
(There will be no Pool Competitions till after the end of the National Arts Festival)
Pub Quiz Notice
(There will be no Pub Quiz till 18 July)
___
WEDNESDAY 05 JULY
Karaoke
Sing your heart out
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
___
THURSDAY 6 JULY
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
___
BEHIND -THE- SCENES
FOOD 4 FUTURES:
67 Blankets for Mandela Day – Food 4 Futures will run until 18 July. For Donations, please bring your blankets, old or new, to donate at Food 4 Futures premises @ 2 Dundas Street or o for R100. You can sponsor a blanket for someone in need this winter.
Donations via EFT can be made to:
First National Bank Grahamstown
Branch Code: 210717
Account Name: Food4Futures
Account Number: 62901533316
With the reference: “Your Name+ Blanket.”
67 Shoes for Mandela Day – Food 4 Futures, will be running until 18 July. For Donations, please donate warm, practical “walking shoes” and boots for the men and women in our community who rely on walking, no matter what the weather. Or for R200 you can sponsor a pair of shoes for someone in need this winter.
Donations via EFT can be made to:
First National Bank Grahamstown
Branch Code: 210717
Account Name: Food4Futures
Account Number: 62901533316
With the reference: “Your Name+ Shoes.”
Grahamstown Dog Fund
Please help us make July not just Mandela Day but Mandela Month. Please Support US this Mandela Day/Month by contributing a much-needed R67 to our Grahamstown Dog Fund, which is in DESPERATE need of financial assistance to be able to continue with our welfare work.
Our aim is to sterilize as many dogs as we possibly can within our community.
NB sterilisation is the most effective method of population control
“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” – Nelson Mandela
Our banking details for those who would like to assist us with R67 are as follows:
Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic
Standard Bank
Account Number: 282625054
Account Type: Cheque Account
Branch Code: 050917
Reference: Dog Fund – Your Surname
Proof of payment to: Rochelle Fourie Makhandasbutterflyeffect@gmail.com
If you would like to assist towards a bag of food please contact
Marius Crouse of Mr Dog – Grahamstown/Makhanda on 083 409 5566
who will make available 1kg zip lock bags at R15 each
Mr Dog food prices:
10kg – R150,
20kg – R290,
25kg – R360