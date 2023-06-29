ECDC brings back to the Community of Makhanda

By Ovayo Milisa Novukela

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) hosted several film screenings at the Film Expo starting this week at the 1820 Settlers’ Monument in Makhanda. More importantly, the ECDC collaborated with the Eastern Cape Film Hub by beginning the programme early with a film screening of uHadi, by Eastern Cape filmmakers Sivubuhle Media and a workshop held at the Joza Youth Hub on 27 and 28 June.

The aim of the screening was to expose the Youth of Makhanda to film, while the workshop aimed to teach filmmakers how to create films and the necessary ingredients needed for success.

ECDC Investment Specialist, Songezo Boyisi, indicated that the ECDC wants to commit to bringing back to the province by investing in the youth, “Youth are the critical element in this industry, and we need to invest in the youth who want to be in the film industry or want to start their production because they can create more employment but also create a platform where more local productions can take place in the Eastern Cape,” said Boyisi.

Eastern Cape Development Corporation Investment Specialist, Songezo Boyisi, addressing the audience. Photo: Ovayo Milisa Novukela

Boyisi added that the National Arts Festival is the perfect platform to seek potential filmmakers and directors and build partnerships and collaborations with leading media organisations such as Trace Music.

Eastern Cape Film Hub official, Siya Mawusi, said that they are here to educate Makhanda about the film industry. “We are in an outreach programme together with the ECDC to give exposure to young people about the film industry and give them a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes,” she said.

Mawusi added that the reason that they have decided on this initiative was that they have noticed that the Festival does not reach the township and it is too far from the Monument for people to attend.

“We wanted to bring the experience to them and make them feel that the Festival is truly here while giving them knowledge about ECDC and Eastern Cape Film Hub,” said Mawusi. She added that they will continue to travel around Makhanda as they want to obtain as many places as possible so that people can contact and engage with them.

Eastern Cape Film hub Official, Siya Mawusi, welcoming her audience. Photo: Ovayo Milisa Novukela.

Buso Media Director, Babini Ntloko, indicated that the Eastern Cape has beautiful locations, and productions overseas have identified these locations. “We have great locations, but the issue is that major productions organisations don’t hire our locals in critical roles and positions that impact the economy in a broader scale,” Ntloko said, adding that it is possible to be a prominent filmmaker with the support of organisations such as ECDC.