Hard fought won for Klipfontein over Rosebuds

By Chesley Daniels

Hosts Klipfontein United 1st XV had to dig deep to overcome a determined and defiant Rosebuds United side, winning narrowly 30-24 in their EPRU SEDRU Regional League fixture played at the “Never Loose Stadium” in Kliptontein on 24 June.

It was a much-improved performance by visitors, Rosebuds United, who are bottom of the log table against a spirited Klipfontein side who played in front of their home supporters. Although losing the close encounter, Rosebuds walked away with two points (a bonus point try and a bonus point for losing by less than seven points). The victorious Klipfontein side should be very disappointed not to win with a bonus point, as they missed out on the all-important fourth bonus point try.

Klipfontein remains in 4th position on the log with 13 points, and Rosebuds in the last position with 2 points and still needs to register a win in the competition.

FIRST HALF

Both teams went into the clash with a positive mindset and with the ultimate goal: to win with a bonus point. It was a very hard physical battle from the word go. The hosts scored two converted tries in the first half against the one converted try of the visitors, to bring the scores to 10-7 in favour of Klipfontein at the break.

Man of the Match speedster Dylan Graaf of Klipfontein with yet another line break for his side against Rosebuds. Photo: Lurika Jacobs Coltman.

SECOND HALF

The second half was even better with some brilliant ball handling and some brutal tackles and powerful attacking rugby by both sides. Credit to both teams for displaying some attractive rugby, that brought the large crowd to their feet in support and cheering their teams on. Rosebuds came hard at the home side, throwing the ball around whilst scoring their fourth bonus point try deep in the second half. Klipfontein continued to attack in search of that all-important bonus point try but made unnecessary mistakes at crucial moments. The game went down to the wire with a close and hard-fought 30-24 win for Klipfontein.

POINTS SCORERS FOR KLIPFONTEIN:

TRIES: Franklin Meyers, Braden Jacobs, Denver Miles

CONVERSIONS: John Hutchinson (3)

PENALTIES: John Hutchinson (3)

POINTS FOR ROSEBUDS:

TRIES: Dylan Bruintjies, Denilson Pokbas, Nico Kock, Geraldo Hefke

CONVERSIONS: Lance Louw (2)

MAN OF THE MATCH

The exciting speedster and try machine of Klipftontein United, Dyllan Graaf, earned the Grocott’s Mail Sport/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match Award. The winger and flyer was again on song with his blistering pace on attack out wide and a constant threat to his opposition. He broke the defensive lines several times using his pace and was also involved in a few tries. He was also solid in defence and had a brilliant game in general.

DANIELS MEDIA UNOFFICIAL LATEST EPRU SEDRU REGIONAL LEAGUE LOG AS AT 24 JUNE 2023: