NEWS BRIEF: Rape-accused pastor and traditional healer Odwa Kondile granted R2000 bail

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

On 14 June 2023, pastor and traditional healer Odwa Kondile, accused of raping a young woman, was granted R2000 bail with conditions at the Makhanda High Court.

The defendants’ attorney, Malili Mgangatho, appealed to the Makhanda High Court to reverse the Magistrate Court’s earlier “refusal to admit the appellant to bail.” The earlier ruling was taken on 29 May 2023 at the Magistrates Court, when Kondile’s trial date was postponed to 29 June 2023 due to a delay in the long-awaited DNA results by the prosecution team.

Makhanda pastor and traditional healer Odwa Kondile is on trial for raping a young woman. He was granted R2000 bail on 15 June 2023 and ordered to more to Port Alfred. Photo: LCMF.

The bail conditions include that the defendant must appear for trial on the set date without fail, that he must not interfere with state witnesses, and that he must move from Makhanda to his alternative home in Port Alfred.

