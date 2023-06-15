NEWS BRIEF: Water back to one day on, one day off

By ‘Odidi Matai-Sigudla

Makana Municipality’s Communication Office says Waainek Water Treatment Works (WTW) is operational following a breakdown at Howieson’s Poort pump station earlier in the week that interrupted production at Waainek.

With Waainek WTW back in operation and one pump working at James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works (JKWTW), Makhanda will be put into a one-day on and one-day off cycle until the second pump at JKWTW has been repaired, the municipality said. They added that they would continue to truck water to “constrained areas” in the meantime.