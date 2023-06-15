NEWS BRIEF: More food gardens for the Eastern Cape

By Staff Reporter

Shoprite has donated seedlings to community members in Makhanda, East London and Gqeberha for home food gardens. The retailer already supports the Duncan Village Safe Park, CATCH Community Garden, Yizanazo Co-operative, Wathint’ Abafazi, Lim’uphile Agricultural Organisation, Zwide Development Forum and the Khanyisa School for the Blind gardens.

Shoprite says their food garden initiative supports more than 200 community food gardens and over 3 500 home gardens across South Africa, Namibia and Lesotho. In the past year, more than 2 700 community members were trained in sustainable food gardening and the community food gardens collectively produced a harvest of more than 31 500 kg, providing almost 100 000 meals.