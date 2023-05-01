Khutliso Daniels Secondary School netball grows in leaps and bounds

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda’s Khutliso Daniels Secondary School netball is not only dominant in the local netball scene but has made great strides beyond the borders of Makhanda. This was proven in their trip to East London on 9 and 10 April when they took part in the Eastern Cape Mini-World Cup for Under 15 netball players.

Despite coming up against very strong opponents, they managed to work their way to the final where they played against Hudson High School. Hudson proved to be too strong for the local side who lost the game by 15 – 5. This was a brave performance by the Khutliso U15 side.

Silver medallists – the Khutliso Daniels Secondary School Under 15 netball team. Photo: Chris Totobela.

The school’s under-19 side travelled to Peddie last week to take on other U19 sides and fought their way through to the final where they met Kenton On Sea-based Junior Sundowns. The local girls gave their all in this game and walked away victorious with a 12 – 6 score line. They brought home a trophy, gold medals, and R7000 in prize money.

Khutliso Daniels sports officer Vuyiswa Mthetho congratulated the girls, saying “well done to our netball teams. They have put us on the map. Special thanks go to the coaching staff and all those associated with this team. I appeal to the business community to invest in this team as they are really doing well for this town and the people have seen nothing yet as the best is still to come”.