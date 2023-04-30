Makhanda boxers rack up the wins!

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda hosted the Youth and Elite Eastern Cape Provincial Boxing championships from 27-29 April. Boxing fans packed the Joza Indoor Sports Centre to the rafters to support boxers from our very own Sarah Baartman district.

Boxers came from all eight Eastern Cape districts Amathole, Buffalo City Metro (BCM), Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (NMB), OR Tambo, Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani, Alfred Nzo, and host Sarah Baartman. The opening ceremony on 27 April was followed by a few very exciting bouts including that of Rhodes student Vuyisani Sgonyela against Chris Hani’s Mlulami Nojinini. Sgonyela won the fight after a very slow start, but came unstuck later in the evening when he lost his next bout on points.

Makhanda’s Azola Moses won gold. Photo: Chris Totobela.

On 28 April, local boxers Qhama Dzedze, Sivenathi July, Licebo Kwetani, and Linathi Matshotyana set the ring alight. The 29 April was the final day of these championships – a day of finals for all the different divisions and categories. Sarah Baartman’s Azola Moses won gold in her fight against Amathole’s Sivuyile van Sens. Sesihle Matebese also won gold when she defeated BCM’s Sinoxolo Manqalaza in a closely contested bout.

Buffalo City Municipality’s Imitha Mkhala was voted Best Female Youth Boxer. Photo: Chris Totobela. Sarah Baartman’s Linathi Matshotyana was voted Best Male Youth Boxer. Photo: Chris Totobela. Local girl, Luyolo Nketsheni won gold. Her bout was voted Best Female Elite Bout. Photo: Chris Totobela.

Makhanda’s officials who took part in the championships. Photo: Chris Totobela.

Makhanda’s greatest hope wins her bout

Makhanda’s greatest hope, Rhodes first year student Luyolo Nketsheni came back very strongly in her bout to beat NMB’s Sinqobile Joxo in their thrill-a-minute bout, which was voted Best Female Elite Bout. In another excting bout, local boy Siphesihle “Ben 10” Mpolweni won gold against Amathole’s Lutho Bisholo. Sarah Baartman’s Sivenathi July took gold against Amathole’s Likho Ncayi in a very exciting, blow by blow fight that got boxing fans on their feet and was voted Best Male Elite Bout. Both boxers received a standing ovation from the fans after this electrifying bout.

Sarah Baartman’s Linathi Matshotyana also won gold and was voted Best Male Youth Boxer. Asemahle Rogers won gold in a controversial bout against Khayalethu Prince who did enough to win the fight as he was in control from the first until the last bell of the fight, but ended up losing to the dismay of the crowd.

Wandile Duruwe and Mziwoxolo Ndwayana accepted awards on behalf of the late boxing legends, Sakhiwo Duruwe and Bulelani Ndwayana. Photo: Chris Totobela.

The late Sakhiwo Duruwe, Bulelani Ndwayana, and Jeff Budaza honoured for their contribution

BCM’s Imitha Mkhala was voted as Best Female Youth Boxer. In the overall team performance, BCM came third while host Sarah Baartman finished second with NMB taking honours. The Eastern Cape Amateur Boxing Association (Ecabo), led by Mazizandile Vumazonke, honoured three late local sporting heros for their role in the development of sports in the Sarah Baartman district: Sakhiwo Duruwe, Bulelani Ndwayana, and Jeff Budaza.

Family representatives accepted the awards on their behalf. Wandile Duruwe thanked Ecabo for their good gesture, saying “I think it is very touching to see Sakhiwo together with the other people being appreciated and remembered for their work. He loved boxing so much and I think he is smiling today wherever he is”.

Sarah Baartman boxing organisation president Thembisa Qinela was pleased with how the event went. “I think this has been great. We saw great boxing from day one until the last day. Our district did very well and collected a lot of gold and silver medals. I’m happy with their performance. I would like to thank everyone who played their role and helped us host a successful championship”, said Qinela.