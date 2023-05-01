LETTER: Rhodes VC embodies the spirit of Ubuntu

Dear Grocott’s Mail,

Our child received a degree at a Rhodes University Graduation Ceremony in March this year, and we were privileged to attend the ceremony and the garden party. As we reminisced about our own graduation ceremonies many moons ago, we expected a formal and mostly “cold” event. However, much to our surprise, the event was well organised, and the atmosphere dignified, reflecting the warmth of the institution’s inclusivity and diversity. The audience warmly responded to the achievements of all students, and we all celebrated each other’s children as if they were our own. Tears were shed as we celebrated with students and parents who achieved so much under difficult circumstances. This reflects well on the institution and its staff, as it demonstrates the very success we wish for our country.

The inspiring speech by the Vice Chancellor and Honorary Doctorate reflected the emphasis of Rhodes University on servant leadership and the power of young graduates to change our country for the better. The Vice-Chancellor embodies the spirit of Ubuntu, and we are grateful for his inspiring leadership. Although Rhodes University is small in comparison to bigger institutions, it was the right decision when our child chose to study at Rhodes.

Regards,

Proud Parents

Makhanda