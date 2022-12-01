What’s On 01 – 08 December

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.
MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS
Heat Restaurant/ Oppiestoep!
is taking a break this week
Back on Friday 9 December
Wednesday 30 November – Saturday 3 December
Grahamstown Christmas Market
Hosted by the NG Kerk
More than 45 exhibitors
Coffee shop with light meals and sweet treats
@ PJ Olivier Hall, PJ Olivier Hoërskool
(Highly recommended for festive shopping)
Wednesday – Friday 10:00 -19:00
Saturday 09:00 – 15:00
Contact +27814945500
Saturday 3 & Sunday 4 December
Rocking the Green
Robin Auld, Kurt Stone, Dino Miranda and band, and many more
@ The Village Green, Bathurst
11am – late
From R50
https://www.quicket.co.za/events/195531-rocking-the-green/#/
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Carols by Candlelight
Presented by The Rotary Club of Grahamstown
(For the 69th time)
Please bring toys for distribution to less fortunate children
Cash proceeds to go to: George Dickerson Pre-Primary and Care Hugs ECD Centre
@ The Cathedral of St Michael & St George
19:00
Children who want to take part as angels, shepherds or kings please arrive by 18:15. Costumes will be provided. No rehearsal required.
Entrance R10 (Donations welcome)
FRIDAY 2 DECEMBER
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER
Makana Music Festival
Don’t miss Mr Ivy Madyo on Morning Live
09:00
SABC 2
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Christmas Chess Extravaganza
Presented by SEMCCYA
7 rounds
@ Duna Library, Joza
Categories C & D (Development)
10:00
Registration: Free.
To register call/ WhatsApp 0638895990
The Weird and Wonderful World of South African Frogs
By herpetologist & evolutionary biologist, Chad Keates
@ Pike’s Post at The Ploughman, Bathurst
10:00
For more info contact: friendofwatersmeeting@admin
Vuka Mfazi
Nozibele Moyaba
Presented by Grooming 2010’s Love Conference
Entertainment: DJ Admix, DJ Kasta, and RS
3 course dinner and cocktails will be served
@ Makana Resort
17:00
Theme: White
Book a seat for R350
Contact Sibo Mbengashe 0743288718
SUNDAY 4 DECEMBER
Sounds & Words of Remembrance: Honouring Nelson Mandela
Brought to you by South Africa/ America Music Exchange and Education Africa
Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra, choir, Jazz, and African Music soloists in Gauteng / Imbumba Freedom Orchestra in Makhanda performing “His Day is Done” composed by Ed Sarath
Based on the Maya Angelou poem dedicated to Madiba
Featuring artists: iconic Dizu Plaatjies and USA Jazz violin sensation, Regina Carter as well as the famous Education Africa Marimba Hubs Programme
@ The Guy Butler Theatre, the Monument
15:00
This concert is now FREE.
Bookings: WhatsApp Jenny Brand on +27834119922
TUESDAY 6 DECEMBER
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed
Pub Quiz (League Final)
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
(The last quiz of the year, back in mid-January)
WEDNESDAY 7 DECEMBER
Hayton House
The Founding members’ Meeting
& Inaugural Annual General meeting
@ ACVV meeting room, 2 Hill Street
17:30
Contact: Mario Viljoen 0720410599 or Marion Hendry 0832446409
Membership R20/ per annum
Wednesday Dart Night
Wild Cats Darts Club
Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each
@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den
18:30 for 19:00
Charmaine 0646521435
R10/ player
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
Free entry
THURSDAY 8 DECEMBER
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Acoustic Café
TBA
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30
R20/ Concessions R15
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Brookshaw Home is requesting donations for their 2023 fete. Please drop off donations of books, 2nd hand clothing, white elephant goodies, household items, children’s toys, and furniture at the Brookshaw Home office or call and they will arrange collection. Contact Shanette 046 6224522
brookshaw@imaginet.co.za
COMING SOON
Friday 9 December – Undead Generation: Dezemba 2022 Summer Tour. Punk fusion band (Really fun; check them out) @ SSS, 19b New Street. 21:00. R40 @UndeadGeneration @FiveSidedRecords
Saturday 10 December – Going Yellow! Presented by Home of Joy, We Move it Recycling, Hi-Tec, GHT Trailer Hire, and We Wash It & Coffee Lounge. In Aid of the Home of Joy and Child Welfare Grahamstown. Bring in unwanted toys, puzzles, and children’s clothes. Nappies, toiletries, and food donations also welcome.
Saturday 17 December – Makana Music Festival. Live performances by Boohle, Lamiez Holworthy, Big Zulu, Mr Thela, Butho Vuthela, DJ Ligwa, Nhunhuza and many more. @ Dlepu Stadium, Makhanda East. Food stalls and cash bar on site. 12:00. From R100 Tickets available at Computicket(Shoprite & Checkers)/Ticketpro
Saturday 17 December – Hot Summer Fling. Presented by Blom’s Entertainment. Featuring Moxii, DJ Haartjies and Altered Noise @ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred. 14:00 – late. From R50 https://www.quicket.co.za/events/193794-hot-summer-fling/#/
Wednesday 21 December – The Christmas Story & Carols by Candlelight. Presented by the Bathurst Agricultural Society and Port Alfred Hospice. Directed by Corinne Willoughby and Lourens Orsmond. Enjoy delicious food from the charity stalls and a drink at the BAS Bar @ The Bathurst Showgrounds, Bathurst. Gates open for picnics at 17:00. Starts at 18:00. Admission free. Support Hospice with a donation for your candle.