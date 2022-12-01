What’s On 01 – 08 December

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

Heat Restaurant/ Oppiestoep!

is taking a break this week

Back on Friday 9 December

Wednesday 30 November – Saturday 3 December

Grahamstown Christmas Market

Hosted by the NG Kerk

More than 45 exhibitors

Coffee shop with light meals and sweet treats

@ PJ Olivier Hall, PJ Olivier Hoërskool

(Highly recommended for festive shopping)

Wednesday – Friday 10:00 -19:00

Saturday 09:00 – 15:00

Contact +27814945500

Saturday 3 & Sunday 4 December

Rocking the Green

Robin Auld, Kurt Stone, Dino Miranda and band, and many more

@ The Village Green, Bathurst

11am – late

From R50

https://www.quicket.co.za/events/195531-rocking-the-green/#/

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Carols by Candlelight

Presented by The Rotary Club of Grahamstown

(For the 69th time)

Please bring toys for distribution to less fortunate children

Cash proceeds to go to: George Dickerson Pre-Primary and Care Hugs ECD Centre

@ The Cathedral of St Michael & St George

19:00

Children who want to take part as angels, shepherds or kings please arrive by 18:15. Costumes will be provided. No rehearsal required.

Entrance R10 (Donations welcome)

FRIDAY 2 DECEMBER

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER

Makana Music Festival

Don’t miss Mr Ivy Madyo on Morning Live

09:00

SABC 2

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Christmas Chess Extravaganza

Presented by SEMCCYA

7 rounds

@ Duna Library, Joza

Categories C & D (Development)

10:00

Registration: Free.

To register call/ WhatsApp 0638895990

The Weird and Wonderful World of South African Frogs

By herpetologist & evolutionary biologist, Chad Keates

@ Pike’s Post at The Ploughman, Bathurst

10:00

For more info contact: friendofwatersmeeting@admin

Vuka Mfazi

Nozibele Moyaba

Presented by Grooming 2010’s Love Conference

Entertainment: DJ Admix, DJ Kasta, and RS

3 course dinner and cocktails will be served

@ Makana Resort

17:00

Theme: White

Book a seat for R350

Contact Sibo Mbengashe 0743288718

SUNDAY 4 DECEMBER

Sounds & Words of Remembrance: Honouring Nelson Mandela

Brought to you by South Africa/ America Music Exchange and Education Africa

Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra, choir, Jazz, and African Music soloists in Gauteng / Imbumba Freedom Orchestra in Makhanda performing “His Day is Done” composed by Ed Sarath

Based on the Maya Angelou poem dedicated to Madiba

Featuring artists: iconic Dizu Plaatjies and USA Jazz violin sensation, Regina Carter as well as the famous Education Africa Marimba Hubs Programme

@ The Guy Butler Theatre, the Monument

15:00

This concert is now FREE.

Bookings: WhatsApp Jenny Brand on +27834119922

TUESDAY 6 DECEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed

Pub Quiz (League Final)

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

(The last quiz of the year, back in mid-January)

WEDNESDAY 7 DECEMBER

Hayton House

The Founding members’ Meeting

& Inaugural Annual General meeting

@ ACVV meeting room, 2 Hill Street

17:30

Contact: Mario Viljoen 0720410599 or Marion Hendry 0832446409

Membership R20/ per annum

Wednesday Dart Night

Wild Cats Darts Club

Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each

@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den

18:30 for 19:00

Charmaine 0646521435

R10/ player

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

Free entry

THURSDAY 8 DECEMBER

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Acoustic Café

TBA

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30

R20/ Concessions R15

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Brookshaw Home is requesting donations for their 2023 fete. Please drop off donations of books, 2nd hand clothing, white elephant goodies, household items, children’s toys, and furniture at the Brookshaw Home office or call and they will arrange collection. Contact Shanette 046 6224522

brookshaw@imaginet.co.za

COMING SOON

Friday 9 December – Undead Generation: Dezemba 2022 Summer Tour. Punk fusion band (Really fun; check them out) @ SSS, 19b New Street. 21:00. R40 @UndeadGeneration @FiveSidedRecords

Saturday 10 December – Going Yellow! Presented by Home of Joy, We Move it Recycling, Hi-Tec, GHT Trailer Hire, and We Wash It & Coffee Lounge. In Aid of the Home of Joy and Child Welfare Grahamstown. Bring in unwanted toys, puzzles, and children’s clothes. Nappies, toiletries, and food donations also welcome.

Saturday 17 December – Makana Music Festival. Live performances by Boohle, Lamiez Holworthy, Big Zulu, Mr Thela, Butho Vuthela, DJ Ligwa, Nhunhuza and many more. @ Dlepu Stadium, Makhanda East. Food stalls and cash bar on site. 12:00. From R100 Tickets available at Computicket(Shoprite & Checkers)/Ticketpro

Saturday 17 December – Hot Summer Fling. Presented by Blom’s Entertainment. Featuring Moxii, DJ Haartjies and Altered Noise @ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred. 14:00 – late. From R50 https://www.quicket.co.za/events/193794-hot-summer-fling/#/

Wednesday 21 December – The Christmas Story & Carols by Candlelight. Presented by the Bathurst Agricultural Society and Port Alfred Hospice. Directed by Corinne Willoughby and Lourens Orsmond. Enjoy delicious food from the charity stalls and a drink at the BAS Bar @ The Bathurst Showgrounds, Bathurst. Gates open for picnics at 17:00. Starts at 18:00. Admission free. Support Hospice with a donation for your candle.