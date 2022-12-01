Weekly and monthly rainfall reports

Jim Cambray reported 19.1mm of rain at Park Road for 24 to 30 November, while Paul Maylam recorded 14.1mm in Cathcart Street.

“One nice thunderstorm delivered 16mm of the 19.1mm total,” Cambray said.

Total rainfall for November was a disappointing 64.6mm, once again well below the long-term average of 81.5 mm but close to the median of 66.2mm.

“Hopefully, a few good thunderstorms in December will bring the rains we need,” Cambray added.

Temperatures for the week ranged from 14 degrees Celcius to 36C – summer has arrived!