Meet our Indian Ocean fish this Thursday on Zoom

By ZIMKITA LINYANA

The SA Institute of Aquatic Biodiversity ((SAIAB) will host its annual Smith Memorial Lecture, in memory of JLB and Margaret Smith, with the launch of a seminal, five-volume publication, Coastal Fishes of the Western Indian Ocean, on Zoom this Thursday at 6 pm. Some 25 years in the making, the homegrown tome grew out of Smiths’ Sea Fishes.

The work involved almost 100 contributors from around the world and included 3 500 species of fish in the largest area of the ocean a book like this has ever covered. It has generated renewed interest worldwide in fish diversity in the Indian Ocean.

The publication is a milestone for ichthyology and South African marine science built on a proudly Makhanda foundation. Searchable PDF versions of each volume have been created, and the link to the publication will go live at the event.

Date: Thursday, 29 September 2022

Time: 18:00 (South African standard time)

Find the link and programme here.

Meeting ID: 937 0636 9095 | Passcode: 568426