Jim Cambray recorded 31,2mm in Park Road for 15-21 September. “It shows in the garden, especially with the growth of the weeds,” he quipped.

Paul Maylam measured 24.4mm in Cathcart Street. “More was forecast – but can’t complain. We tend to miss out on the often heavy coastal rains,” he said.

Temperatures went from a cool 9C to a warm 30C, with the latter aiding the growth spurt in the plants.