What’s on – 23-30 September

A big shout-out to M Events Weekly for these listings.
REPEAT EVENTS/ FESTIVALS
The Carinus Art Centre Annual Art Exhibition
(Wednesday 21 – Thursday 29 September)
@ The Carinus Art Centre, 84 Beaufort Street
08:00 – 15:00
Free entry
Sùnnùkùn
A solo exhibition of pottery
By Oluwasegun Quadri
Hosted by Rhodes University, National Research Foundation, & Arts of Africa and Global Souths
Curated by Ruth Simbao
Friday 16 – Friday 30 September
@ RAW Spot Gallery, Rhodes University, 5 Rhodes Avenue
Mon – Fri: 09:00 – 16:00
Sat 09:00 – 13:00
Free entry
FRIDAY 23 SEPTEMBER
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey
19:00 – 21:00
(very popular – arrive early)
Free entry
Heritage Weekend Free Friday
DJs Classic Keys & Benji
Drinks specials
Hub rentals
@ 37 on New
19:00
Free entry
SATURDAY 24 SEPTEMBER
Makhanda Fun Run
Hosted by Rhodes University and Castle Lite
Cash bar, braai meat, food stall, and jumping castle
Starts @ The Great Field, Rhodes University
07:00 (arrive early)
Adults: R50 Children: free
Book at Webtickets. Pay online or in-store at Pick n Pay
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00 (arrive early)
Free
Going Pink!
For Cancer Awareness
Hosted by We Wash It & Coffee Lounge and GHT Trailer Hire
Go Pink Car Wash Day.
Jumping castle and activities for kids.
Pink hairspray!
Stalls, food, and ice cream.
A free boerie roll with every car wash.
@ 23 African Street Hub
08:00 – 15:00
Free entry
Heritage Day Club Shoot
Heritage dress theme. Prizes for best dressed.
Food for sale. Cash bar from 14:00
@ STAG Shooting Club, N2 (SW)
https://maps.app.goo.gl/y4Xc8iAWjm94HCHR7?g_st=ic
Shooting from 08:30
SA vs Arg at 17:05
More details: 0836019707
Members: free. Visitors range fee: R100
Amazwi Heritage Carnival
Market and Heritage Day celebration
@ Amazwi South African Museum of Literature, 25a Worcester Street
Enquiries info@amazwi.museum , 0466227042
09:00
Free entry
Thicket Festival
Talks @ The Ploughman, Bathurst
10:00
Lantern Parade/ Fun Walk. Meet @ Lara’s Eatery – Pig and Whistle, Bathurst
18:00
Free entry
The Book’ona Reading Poetry Club
@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road
Writing Workshop 12:00 – 15:00
“Ukuzikhanyisela kukukhanyisa: writing is light.” – Mthunzikazi
Poetry and Reading Performances 18:00 – 21:00
With Mthunzikazi, Emphatic Grace, Lazarus Ngageng, and Fakade
Book donations welcome
RU African Chorus
Annual Heritage Concert
Hosted by Rhodes University SRC 2022 and the International Library of African Music
@ Rhodes University Theatre
Bookings: ruafricanchorus@gmail.com
Tickets available from RU Day Kaif and RU Music Department
Entry fee: R30 Students: R20
Heritage Day Social
DJs Classic Keys & Benji
Outdoors deck party & outdoor bar
Drinks specials
Braai stands available
Bring your own meat
Hub rentals
@ 37 on New
13:00
Free entry
Sip n Paint. Untamed Edition
Live band and poetry
Complimentary glass of wine/ sparkling wine
@ Mi Casa, High Street
14:00
RSVP 0644196709 / 0648128300 / 0731506275 (very popular – book early)
R100 per person. R150 for two people
Fashion Week Grahamstown
Fashion Show
Theme: Fashionista Manichino
Presented by Grand Twist Entertainment
Featuring Johannesburg & Eastern Cape designers
DJs: Soulbtz, Geoffrey, Siya the DJ, DJ Chris
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
Seats are limited. Please book in advance @grand_twist_entertainment
@meez_legacy
Contact: 0630728030
0786116485
General entry: R50
__
SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER
Thicket Festival
@ Sunday Bathurst Market. Medicinal thicket plants, etc.
09:00 – 12:00.
Bathurst Commonage guided walk with Monty Roodt
Meet @ Bathurst Arms
10:00.
Music @ The Mill (mostly birdsong)
15:00
Symphony Concert
Rhodes University Orchestra, in collaboration with Nelson Mandela University Symphony
Mendelssohn, Elgar, Beethoven, Mozart/ Catalani, Dvorak, and the premiere of a new composition: Moments for Orchestra by the young South African composer, Artur Feder, featuring local uhadi player, Zanethemba Mdyogolo
@ Guy Butler Hall, The Monument.14:30 – 16:00
Tickets available at the door are R100 Adults, R50 Concessions, R20 students (Free for Music Students), Block bookings R40. Pre-bookings: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za
__
MONDAY 26 SEPTEMBER
Local Government in Grahamstown/ Makana: looking back, looking forward – Jock McConnacchie
In aid of Friends of the Library
@ Amazwi South African Museum of Literature, 25a Worcester Street
17:30 (Arrive earlier)
Entry by donation
__
TUESDAY 27 SEPTEMBER
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Buddhist Meditation Group
*(Trial run – different day and time)
Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting
@ The Buddhist Centre, 19 West Street (door on the left of the main house)
18:00 – 19:00
All welcome
Contact Alex 0832618952
Free entry
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
__
WEDNESDAY 28 SEPTEMBER
Music Society Makhanda
A two-piano recital with Joanna Zbedska and Joanna Wicherek
Robert Schumann/ Claude Debussy. John Cage. Dave Brubeck. Jacob ter Veldhuis
@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University
19:00 (arrive early)
Tickets: R100. Pensioners: R80. Tertiary Students R50. Schoolgoers & MSM Season ticket Holders: Free.
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
(Very popular. Get there early)
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 29 SEPTEMBER
U3A
“Starting a Game Farm” – Shaughan Cole
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Cover R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R10 non-members/ R5 members
Pop In Pop Up
Lula Roe & Blackwood Treasures
@ 1 Croft Street
15:00 – 18:00
Free entry
Acoustic Café
Musicians TBA
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30
R20/ Concessions R15
COMING SOON
Friday, 30 September – Pop In Pop Up. Lula Roe & Blackwood Treasures
@ 1 Croft Street. Free entry
Saturday, 1 October – ‘Organ Crawl’. Red Café Discounted rates 12:30
The concert starts at 14:00 @ The Baptist Church, then at Christ Church
Free entry. Donations welcome.
Saturday, 1 October – ‘Ukubuya Kwelanga’ – Khnysa + the Light. The Return of the Sun: Spring Equinox Tour (EC). Amandla Akhona. Sandla Somphefumlo. Wandile Hlamvana. Xhanti Nokwali. @ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road. 16:00 – 19:00. Early bird R100. At the door R150. Webtickets/ PnP. Book online, pay in-store. Limited tickets at the door. https://webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1518502954
BEHIND-THE-SCENES:
• Sign up to Trade – Amazwi Heritage Carnival. 24 September 2022. No fees. Set 08:00. Trade from 09:00 to 14:00. All welcome. Contact Tom Jeffery (latest Friday 23/09 by 13:00 t.jeffery@amazwi.museum 0466227042