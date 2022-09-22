What’s on – 23-30 September

A big shout-out to M Events Weekly for these listings.

REPEAT EVENTS/ FESTIVALS

The Carinus Art Centre Annual Art Exhibition

(Wednesday 21 – Thursday 29 September)

@ The Carinus Art Centre, 84 Beaufort Street

08:00 – 15:00

Free entry

Sùnnùkùn

A solo exhibition of pottery

By Oluwasegun Quadri

Hosted by Rhodes University, National Research Foundation, & Arts of Africa and Global Souths

Curated by Ruth Simbao

Friday 16 – Friday 30 September

@ RAW Spot Gallery, Rhodes University, 5 Rhodes Avenue

Mon – Fri: 09:00 – 16:00

Sat 09:00 – 13:00

Free entry

FRIDAY 23 SEPTEMBER

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey

19:00 – 21:00

(very popular – arrive early)

Free entry

Heritage Weekend Free Friday

DJs Classic Keys & Benji

Drinks specials

Hub rentals

@ 37 on New

19:00

Free entry

SATURDAY 24 SEPTEMBER

Makhanda Fun Run

Hosted by Rhodes University and Castle Lite

Cash bar, braai meat, food stall, and jumping castle

Starts @ The Great Field, Rhodes University

07:00 (arrive early)

Adults: R50 Children: free

Book at Webtickets. Pay online or in-store at Pick n Pay

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00 (arrive early)

Free

Going Pink!

For Cancer Awareness

Hosted by We Wash It & Coffee Lounge and GHT Trailer Hire

Go Pink Car Wash Day.

Jumping castle and activities for kids.

Pink hairspray!

Stalls, food, and ice cream.

A free boerie roll with every car wash.

@ 23 African Street Hub

08:00 – 15:00

Free entry

Heritage Day Club Shoot

Heritage dress theme. Prizes for best dressed.

Food for sale. Cash bar from 14:00

@ STAG Shooting Club, N2 (SW)

https://maps.app.goo.gl/y4Xc8iAWjm94HCHR7?g_st=ic

Shooting from 08:30

SA vs Arg at 17:05

More details: 0836019707

Members: free. Visitors range fee: R100

Amazwi Heritage Carnival

Market and Heritage Day celebration

@ Amazwi South African Museum of Literature, 25a Worcester Street

Enquiries info@amazwi.museum , 0466227042

09:00

Free entry

Thicket Festival

Talks @ The Ploughman, Bathurst

10:00

Lantern Parade/ Fun Walk. Meet @ Lara’s Eatery – Pig and Whistle, Bathurst

18:00

Free entry

The Book’ona Reading Poetry Club

@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road

Writing Workshop 12:00 – 15:00

“Ukuzikhanyisela kukukhanyisa: writing is light.” – Mthunzikazi

Poetry and Reading Performances 18:00 – 21:00

With Mthunzikazi, Emphatic Grace, Lazarus Ngageng, and Fakade

Book donations welcome

RU African Chorus

Annual Heritage Concert

Hosted by Rhodes University SRC 2022 and the International Library of African Music

@ Rhodes University Theatre

Bookings: ruafricanchorus@gmail.com

Tickets available from RU Day Kaif and RU Music Department

Entry fee: R30 Students: R20

Heritage Day Social

DJs Classic Keys & Benji

Outdoors deck party & outdoor bar

Drinks specials

Braai stands available

Bring your own meat

Hub rentals

@ 37 on New

13:00

Free entry

Sip n Paint. Untamed Edition

Live band and poetry

Complimentary glass of wine/ sparkling wine

@ Mi Casa, High Street

14:00

RSVP 0644196709 / 0648128300 / 0731506275 (very popular – book early)

R100 per person. R150 for two people

Fashion Week Grahamstown

Fashion Show

Theme: Fashionista Manichino

Presented by Grand Twist Entertainment

Featuring Johannesburg & Eastern Cape designers

DJs: Soulbtz, Geoffrey, Siya the DJ, DJ Chris

@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

Seats are limited. Please book in advance @grand_twist_entertainment

@meez_legacy

Contact: 0630728030

0786116485

General entry: R50

__

SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER

Thicket Festival

@ Sunday Bathurst Market. Medicinal thicket plants, etc.

09:00 – 12:00.

Bathurst Commonage guided walk with Monty Roodt

Meet @ Bathurst Arms

10:00.

Music @ The Mill (mostly birdsong)

15:00

Symphony Concert

Rhodes University Orchestra, in collaboration with Nelson Mandela University Symphony

Mendelssohn, Elgar, Beethoven, Mozart/ Catalani, Dvorak, and the premiere of a new composition: Moments for Orchestra by the young South African composer, Artur Feder, featuring local uhadi player, Zanethemba Mdyogolo

@ Guy Butler Hall, The Monument.14:30 – 16:00

Tickets available at the door are R100 Adults, R50 Concessions, R20 students (Free for Music Students), Block bookings R40. Pre-bookings: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za



__

MONDAY 26 SEPTEMBER

Local Government in Grahamstown/ Makana: looking back, looking forward – Jock McConnacchie

In aid of Friends of the Library

@ Amazwi South African Museum of Literature, 25a Worcester Street

17:30 (Arrive earlier)

Entry by donation



__

TUESDAY 27 SEPTEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Buddhist Meditation Group

*(Trial run – different day and time)

Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting

@ The Buddhist Centre, 19 West Street (door on the left of the main house)

18:00 – 19:00

All welcome

Contact Alex 0832618952

Free entry

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

__

WEDNESDAY 28 SEPTEMBER

Music Society Makhanda

A two-piano recital with Joanna Zbedska and Joanna Wicherek

Robert Schumann/ Claude Debussy. John Cage. Dave Brubeck. Jacob ter Veldhuis

@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University

19:00 (arrive early)

Tickets: R100. Pensioners: R80. Tertiary Students R50. Schoolgoers & MSM Season ticket Holders: Free.

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

(Very popular. Get there early)

Free entry



__

THURSDAY 29 SEPTEMBER

U3A

“Starting a Game Farm” – Shaughan Cole

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Cover R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Pop In Pop Up

Lula Roe & Blackwood Treasures

@ 1 Croft Street

15:00 – 18:00

Free entry

Acoustic Café

Musicians TBA

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30

R20/ Concessions R15

COMING SOON

Friday, 30 September – Pop In Pop Up. Lula Roe & Blackwood Treasures

@ 1 Croft Street. Free entry

Saturday, 1 October – ‘Organ Crawl’. Red Café Discounted rates 12:30

The concert starts at 14:00 @ The Baptist Church, then at Christ Church

Free entry. Donations welcome.

Saturday, 1 October – ‘Ukubuya Kwelanga’ – Khnysa + the Light. The Return of the Sun: Spring Equinox Tour (EC). Amandla Akhona. Sandla Somphefumlo. Wandile Hlamvana. Xhanti Nokwali. @ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road. 16:00 – 19:00. Early bird R100. At the door R150. Webtickets/ PnP. Book online, pay in-store. Limited tickets at the door. https://webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1518502954

BEHIND-THE-SCENES:

• Sign up to Trade – Amazwi Heritage Carnival. 24 September 2022. No fees. Set 08:00. Trade from 09:00 to 14:00. All welcome. Contact Tom Jeffery (latest Friday 23/09 by 13:00 t.jeffery@amazwi.museum 0466227042