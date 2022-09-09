All the award-winners at the GCB prizegiving

By CHESLEY DANIELS

The Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) recently hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Prizegiving at the Graham Hotel in Makhanda. It was the first time in its history that both AGM and Prizegiving were staged on the same day and turned out to be a huge success.

The GCB clubs and constituencies elected its Office Bearers, while the board also awarded prizes and awards to its exceptional players.

Leon Coetzee was again entrusted by the clubs and was voted unopposed as President for the 15th straight year. The clubs showed tremendous confidence in Coetzee, who has led them as President since 2007.

Brandon Handley and Carison Haarhof received major awards while Salem won the 1st League, Willows the T20 1st, Sidbury the 2nd League and Manley Flats the T20 2nd winners.

OFFICE BEARERS:

President – Leon Coetzee Vice President – Andrew Marshall Secretary – Chesley Chusta Pro Daniels Coordinator/Match Secretary – Barry Smith Additional Members: Andy Peter Jones, Gustav Goliath, Rod Nightingale, Anwar Jones, Ricardo Abrahams, Bradley Van Heerden

AWARD WINNERS:

1st League Winners – Salem 2nd League Winners – Sidbury 2nd T20 1st Winners – Willows T20 2nd Winners – Manley Flats Best Batsman 1st – Brandon Handley Best Batsman 2nd – Jason Maclachlan Best Bowler 1st – Murray Hobson Best Bowler 2nd – Thandoxolo Shotana Best Allrounder 1st – Brandon Handley Best Allrounder 2nd – Thandoxolo Shotana EP Rural Player of the Season – Cariston Haarhoff EP Rural Best Allrounder – Buster Brotherton Service to EP Rural Cricket – Chesley Daniels, Melville Daniels

The GCB 2022/2023 Season will kick off on 10 September 2022.

Brandon Handley receives awards for Best Batsman and Best Allrounder from GCB president Leon Coetzee.

Buster Brotherton receives the award for Best Allrounder, EP Rural.