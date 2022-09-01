How to leave an abusive relationship

By SHANNON SKAE, health and life coach at Revive with Shan

When you are in an abusive relationship or situation, it can be incredibly difficult to leave.

This is because the abuser has firstly, made you believe that you will never find anyone else better than them. Secondly, they have probably isolated you from everyone and so you feel you have only them. Thirdly, they may control you financially, fourthly, you may blame yourself for the abuse because you have stuck with this person despite it.

There are many reasons people stay in abusive relationships.

What to know if you are still in an abusive relationship: You are not to blame

You did not cause your partner’s abusive behaviour

You deserve to be treated with respect

You deserve a safe and happy life

You are not alone

What possibilities do you have when leaving an abusive partner if you do not live with them: Block them on all social media

Reach out to your family and friends – they will still be there for you

Tell your story

Contact a domestic violence hotline

Do not spend time alone with this person; always have a friend around if they come to your home or workspace

What possibilities do you have when leaving an abusive partner if you do live with them: Create your own secret secure bank account

Keep evidence of the abuse

Reach out to family members to have a place to go when you leave

Pack your bags

If you need to leave when they are asleep – do so

Seek help from a domestic violence shelter/hotline

Block the person on social media

File a restraining order

Seek therapy from a psychiatrist or psychologist

Remember you are not to blame for the abuse. You deserve happiness and the chance to live a safe life.