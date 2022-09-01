Makana Music Festival to launch in December

By SIVE FAITH GINYA

A new mega Makana Music Festival is being prepared for launch at the JD Dlepu Stadium on 17 December.

Although entertainment is the festival’s main aim, economic development, job creation and local talent development are also top priorities.

Siyabulela Ivy Madyo, the director of Lutifusion Pty Ltd, said it was hoped the festival would generate more than 100 jobs. Vacancies for bartenders, electricians, cleaners, decorators, ushers, promoters, designers, and sound engineers will be advertised.

“We will only rent outside services when local businesses cannot provide those services to us,” Madyo said. Local entrepreneurs will also be given a chance to set up their stalls for free at the venue.

Madyo said this will also boost the local taxi industry because people living outside Makhanda in places such as Alicedale, Riebeeck East and Salem will need transportation to and from the stadium.

A search for local talent and full details about the vacancies will be announced on 8 September. Madyo and his organising team will release invitations where the dates, times, and venues for auditions will be specified.

Referring to the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, Madyo said alcohol would not be sold to under-18s. The events committee included a safety officer who would oversee disaster, traffic, and waste management plans. Madyo said organisers would work closely with Hi-Tec and all Makana safety structures, including the ambulance service, disaster management, the fire department, and the SAPS.

The music festival is supported by Castle Lite, the Makana Municipality, and the Sarah Baartmarn District.