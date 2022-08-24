Making an African connection

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Zikhona ‘Zyco’ Mahlakahlaka was in the wrong circle of friends before joining the African Connection Women’s Football Club (Amakonokono).

She has confirmed that joining Amakonokono six years ago turned her life around.

“I was slowly moving onto the wrong lane of life until I came across this team. I soon realised this was more than just a team but a home for young girls eager to make something out of their lives.”

Zikhona Mahlakahlaka with her teammates at the High-performance Centre. Photo: Chris Totobela

Mahlakahlaka struggled to break into the all-conquering squad of many good players, but she later managed to get some game time. She now forms an integral part of the current squad, dominated by teenagers, and is the backbone of the defence.

Mahlakahlaka was born in Joza and matriculated at Nombulelo Secondary school. She is one of the three players the team is being rebuilt around and is very vocal on the pitch.

She is the reigning 2021 player of the season and gives excellent performances every time she runs onto the field.

Zikhona ‘Zyco’ Mahlakahlaka enjoying a pre-match meal. Photo: Chris Totobela

She always tells her teammates about the importance of education and dreams of furthering her studies in a tertiary institution soon. “African Connection has done a lot for my family and me, and I would like to invite other young girls to come and join us and use their spare time wisely.