The unbeaten B’s

By CHESLEY DANIELS

Winning 15 out of 15 rugby games in the 2022 season is a rare and remarkable achievement. But, this is what the Graeme College U13 B’s recorded during the past school’s rugby season.

The last full rugby season was back in 2019 when the U13B side won 12 games, and only one before the Covid-19 Pandemic halted all sports across the globe.

U13B head coach Dylan Schneigansz is very proud. He has coached the U13B side since 2019.

This season, eight of his players represented the U13A side, either on the bench as a replacement or due to injury. Twelve of the 20 players in his squad will be in the U14 set-up next year.

The team consists of some fantastic young gentlemen whose growth as individuals is as remarkable as their unbeaten season. It’s also a diverse group of boys, many of whom have personal struggles at home. But they worked extremely hard without any complaints to achieve their goals.

“They are humble and know that their season success means nothing without their supporters (parents), first aiders and refs. After every game, they made sure to thank everyone involved without hesitation. They never got too carried away and always knew that if they worked hard, they could be successful,” Schneigansz said.

RESULTS:

Gill (60-0) Grey U/13C (44-5) St Mary’s U/13A (28-0) Lorraine (50-0) St Andrews Prep (60-0) Kingswood U/13B (65-0) Westering (43-5) Kingswood U/13A (37-0) Union High (63-0) St Mary’s U/13A (31-12) Herbert Hurd (46-10) Kenton Primary U/13A (46-22) PJ Olivier U/13A (32-0) Muir (29-0) Fort Beaufort (46-0)

Won 15, Lost 0

Points For: 690

Points Against: 54

Total Tries Scored: 118

Best Backline Player: Sizo Klaas (wing) – top try scorer with 27 tries

Best Forward: Hunta Van Zyl (flank) – was exceptional all season with 11 tries

Special mention needs to go to Zuko Pontshi (captain) and Malikiwe Nikelo (vice-captain). Their calm, never-say-die attitude and game awareness have been essential to the team’s success.

BEST GAME:

The coach said the two games against St Mary’s were challenging but were played in an excellent spirit.

“The St Mary’s Coach Steve Abrahams has done a wonderful job with his team. They play an exciting brand of rugby, very similar to us. They constantly tested our defence and kept us on our toes for most of the games,” Schneigansz said.

“Kenton Primary was another tough game and probably a game that displayed the calm, never-say-die attitude from the Graemians. Kenton had an U/13 Craven Week player at inside centre and an exceptional scrumhalf leading their pack.

“Kenton arrived ready to play and quickly dominated the first 15 minutes of the game. We couldn’t get our hands on the ball, and Kenton was 17-0 up after 15 minutes. But this didn’t bother the boys. Their calm, positive attitude was truly remarkable. They just carried off with their business as if nothing happened, coming from behind to win the game 46-22,” Schneigansz said.

The season is over, and Graeme will look forward to defending their unbeaten record next season. The coach is excited to see a new crop of boys joining his team and eager to do wonders again with a new-look side.