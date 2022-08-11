SEDRU’s 50th-anniversary celebrations

By SEDRU

The main aim of SEDRU is to administer and promote the game of rugby in the South Eastern District of the Eastern Cape on a non-racial, non-political, non-sexist and democratic basis and with the additional aim of growth in terms of the number of registered players and clubs.

We will be celebrating our accomplishments and partnerships that have been built over the past 50 years. The main events will be held in August and September this year, which will include coaching clinics for juniors, a rugby tournament for local clubs (SEDRU) as well as a rugby day for the eight sub-unions of Eastern Province Rugby Union as well as two from Border rugby union (Victory East Rugby Union and Frontier).

Over the last 50 years, SEDRU has produced top players like Dennis Stuurman, Norman Xhoxho, Pepsi Twaku, George Lamani, Allistair Coetzee, Fabian Juries and Rosko Speckman. And administrators like Lex Mpati, Maasdorp Cannon, Miki Yili, Gecelo Mdyesha and Deon Hilpert.

The celebration is part of SEDRU’s fundraising initiatives which will see the sub-union grow from strength to strength. A very lucrative competition (raffle) to win a brand new car (Renault KWID) is also part of the celebration. For just R100 per ticket, one lucky winner can go home with this car. Please get in touch with your local club or any SEDRU executive member for tickets or questions. This competition is open to anyone living in the Eastern Cape.

Win a brand new Renault KWID for SEDRU’s 50-year celebration. Raffle tickets are R100.

For more information, please get in touch with Reggie Waldick (SEDRU Secretary) on 073 881 7928

or Deon Hilpert (SEDRU chairperson) on 083 403 1017.