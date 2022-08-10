Knowledge and power at the ADC

BY MZWANDILE MAMAILA

The Assumption Development Centre provides a Second Chance Matric Programme and other programs that young adults can use to upskill themselves.

Through the second chance matric program, learners unsatisfied with their matric results can attend classes in the subjects they would like to upgrade. Necessary material is provided, such as textbooks, access to the internet, and assistance with university and job applications.

Madoda Mkalipi has coordinated this program since 2019. He said the programme is in high demand. There were an astounding 300 applications this year, but they could only accept 125 due to lack of physical space.

They are well equipped with resources to cater for all high school subjects, and every learner receives the quality education they need. Each subject has two classes a week. The workload is manageable and the lessons understandable.

Madoda Mkalipi

Asanda is a participant in this program and is upgrading his mathematics results. Asanda was supposed to complete his matric year in 2014, but due to unforeseen reasons, he could not get all the needed marks. By attending classes every Monday and Friday, he aims to pass mathematics this year with astounding results and move on to study for a Bachelor of Education at Rhodes University.

Asanda has also benefitted from the therapy and counselling services available at the ADC. The services provided by the centre have helped him to regain his confidence, and he looks forward to getting his life back on track.

Running concurrently with the second chance matric program is the Professional Communication and Thabiso Life Skills courses. These two courses assist in upskilling in communications, problem-solving, and seeking employment.

Siphosethu Phama is a Professional Communication student. She intends to use her new skills to work in NGOs that deal with sensitive topics such as homosexuality and HIV/AIDS. “I want to learn how to communicate professionally and not to be rude,” Phama said.

She believes communicating in such an environment requires a certain formality that ameliorates rudeness, inappropriateness, and unprofessionalism. She began this course in July and looked forward to learning all the fundamental skills needed to communicate in a professional environment.

Classes run every Tuesday and are conducted by lecturers from Rhodes University’s Department of Linguistics and Applied Language Studies. The students interact with Rhodes University students every Thursday as they attend practical sessions and engage in the work points they must complete after the Tuesday lecture. The course is coordinated by Dr Ian Siebörger and Dr Idowu Adetomokun from the department.

Princess Makhatha is the Thabiso Life Skills coordinator and facilitator. She believes these courses help the community members “boost themselves” and gain confidence. With the influx of substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, and crime in townships and rural areas, the participants of these courses manage to keep themselves busy and avoid these unsavoury influences.

When attending either of these programs, community members become educated, intellectually challenged, and entertained, enhancing their chances of employment. A multitude of positive feedback has been received from former and current students. Some have managed to enter varsity, others started businesses, and others got employed.

Mkalipi highlighted how such NPOs are needed throughout the entire Eastern Cape, but they are not planning to open branches in other towns anytime soon. Instead, they would like to grow the active one in Joza and ensure its impact reaches the entire community. Their limited space hinders their vision of expanding, and a helping hand is needed. Be part of financing this initiative that has helped and continues to help the community of Joza and Makhanda as a whole.

Visit the ADC website for more details.