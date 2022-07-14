What’s on – 15-21 July

FRIDAY 15 JULY
Kurt Stone with Selena Grant
Epic Folk Rock
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
R30
Enquiries: Mike 0824773689
Socialite Friday
DJ Bunju, DJ Jeff & DJ Supabhova
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
Free entry
Table bookings: 0849168353 / 0710781515
_____________________________
SATURDAY 16 JULY
Parkrun
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Furniture Auction
@ The Scout Hall, African Street
10:00
More details on the “Frontier Auctions” Facebook page
Craig 0763123514
67 for Mandela Day & SPCA Grahamstown
67 minutes – walking dogs, playing with puppies, cuddling bunnies and cats, feeding donkeys…
@ SPCA, Old Bay Road
10:00 – 12:00
Enquiries: 0466223233
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with host, Tristan
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00 – midnight
Free entry
____________________
SUNDAY 17 JULY
Get Out & Run
Surf & Turf Series: Surf Section
Rufanes River Farm, Port Alfred
Trail Running Distances: 3km/ 8km/ 12km/ 21km
Start Times: 09:30/ 09:15/ 08:45/ 08:00
getoutandrunec.wordpress.com
Mel 0726090966
67 for Mandela Day & SPCA Grahamstown
67 minutes – walking dogs, playing with puppies, cuddling bunnies and cats, feeding donkeys…
@ SPCA, Old Bay Road
09:30 – 11:00
Enquiries: 0466223233
Rev Kirkby Memorial Concert on City Lords
Honour long-serving teacher, chaplain, Kingswood Council member and enthusiastic supporter of music at the college
Concert Band, Senior String Ensemble, a Senior Marimba Group,
@ City Lords Fields/ Wyvern, Kingswood College
15:30
Pack a picnic and seating. Cash bar available
Adults: R50/ Children under 13 years: R20
____________________
MONDAY 18 JULY
Nelson Mandela Day: Youth Dialogue and Exhibition
Information sharing exhibition led by youth development organisations: Harambee, Oxfam, Makhanda Circle of Unity, ADC Joza, Kagiso trust, PSAM, Makana Tourism and SA Youth.
@ Joza Indoor Sports Centre, Makana Way
10:00
Free
67 for Mandela Day & SPCA Grahamstown
67 minutes – walking dogs, playing with puppies, cuddling bunnies and cats, feeding donkeys…
@ SPCA, Old Bay Road
10:00 -15:30
Enquiries: 0466223233
Nelson Mandela Public Lecture
Presented by The Political & International Studies Department
Traditions as Legends: Rivonia, or Humanism Miscast
Speaker: Prof. Siba Grovogui
Discussants: Ndaundika Shefeni and Dagan Naeser
@ Eden Grove Red, Rhodes University
18:00
Free entry
Refreshments will be served
khanyaburns@gmail.com
0466038353 / 0466038356
___________________
TUESDAY 19 JULY
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
WEDNESDAY 20 JULY
Buddhist Meditation Group
@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)
19:00 – 20:00
Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952
Free entry
____________________
THURSDAY 21 JULY
U3A
TBA
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Acoustic Café
Musicians TBA
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30 – 21:00
R20/ Concessions R15
____________________
COMING SOON:
22 July – Brendan Peyper. Popular, heartthrob Afrikaans singer/ songwriter/ guitarist performs Pop, ballads, Sokkie and Country @ Hoerskool PJ Olivier, 18:30. R100. Bookings lbarnardt@hspjolivier.co.za . Enquiries 0466223322
1 & 2 August – Disney Aladdin JR. Presented by St Andrew’s Preparatory. Musical based on the screenplay @ Memory Hall, Leicester Street. 19:00. Adult: R80 Child: R40
Book your tickets at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfikWwmG3n1mVUQjn2ahds4JtxZCs8HCKqtAiQkX96FwG_TLw/viewform