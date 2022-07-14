What’s on – 15-21 July

FRIDAY 15 JULY

Kurt Stone with Selena Grant

Epic Folk Rock

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

R30

Enquiries: Mike 0824773689

Socialite Friday

DJ Bunju, DJ Jeff & DJ Supabhova

@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

Free entry

Table bookings: 0849168353 / 0710781515

_____________________________

SATURDAY 16 JULY

Parkrun

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Furniture Auction

@ The Scout Hall, African Street

10:00

More details on the “Frontier Auctions” Facebook page

Craig 0763123514

67 for Mandela Day & SPCA Grahamstown

67 minutes – walking dogs, playing with puppies, cuddling bunnies and cats, feeding donkeys…

@ SPCA, Old Bay Road

10:00 – 12:00

Enquiries: 0466223233

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with host, Tristan

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00 – midnight

Free entry

____________________

SUNDAY 17 JULY

Get Out & Run

Surf & Turf Series: Surf Section

Rufanes River Farm, Port Alfred

Trail Running Distances: 3km/ 8km/ 12km/ 21km

Start Times: 09:30/ 09:15/ 08:45/ 08:00

getoutandrunec.wordpress.com

Mel 0726090966

67 for Mandela Day & SPCA Grahamstown

67 minutes – walking dogs, playing with puppies, cuddling bunnies and cats, feeding donkeys…

@ SPCA, Old Bay Road

09:30 – 11:00

Enquiries: 0466223233

Rev Kirkby Memorial Concert on City Lords

Honour long-serving teacher, chaplain, Kingswood Council member and enthusiastic supporter of music at the college

Concert Band, Senior String Ensemble, a Senior Marimba Group,

@ City Lords Fields/ Wyvern, Kingswood College

15:30

Pack a picnic and seating. Cash bar available

Adults: R50/ Children under 13 years: R20

____________________

MONDAY 18 JULY

Nelson Mandela Day: Youth Dialogue and Exhibition

Information sharing exhibition led by youth development organisations: Harambee, Oxfam, Makhanda Circle of Unity, ADC Joza, Kagiso trust, PSAM, Makana Tourism and SA Youth.

@ Joza Indoor Sports Centre, Makana Way

10:00

Free

67 for Mandela Day & SPCA Grahamstown

67 minutes – walking dogs, playing with puppies, cuddling bunnies and cats, feeding donkeys…

@ SPCA, Old Bay Road

10:00 -15:30

Enquiries: 0466223233

Nelson Mandela Public Lecture

Presented by The Political & International Studies Department

Traditions as Legends: Rivonia, or Humanism Miscast

Speaker: Prof. Siba Grovogui

Discussants: Ndaundika Shefeni and Dagan Naeser

@ Eden Grove Red, Rhodes University

18:00

Free entry

Refreshments will be served

khanyaburns@gmail.com

0466038353 / 0466038356

___________________

TUESDAY 19 JULY

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

WEDNESDAY 20 JULY

Buddhist Meditation Group

@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)

19:00 – 20:00

Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952

Free entry

____________________

THURSDAY 21 JULY

U3A

TBA

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

Acoustic Café

Musicians TBA

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30 – 21:00

R20/ Concessions R15

____________________

COMING SOON:

22 July – Brendan Peyper. Popular, heartthrob Afrikaans singer/ songwriter/ guitarist performs Pop, ballads, Sokkie and Country @ Hoerskool PJ Olivier, 18:30. R100. Bookings lbarnardt@hspjolivier.co.za . Enquiries 0466223322

1 & 2 August – Disney Aladdin JR. Presented by St Andrew’s Preparatory. Musical based on the screenplay @ Memory Hall, Leicester Street. 19:00. Adult: R80 Child: R40

Book your tickets at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfikWwmG3n1mVUQjn2ahds4JtxZCs8HCKqtAiQkX96FwG_TLw/viewform