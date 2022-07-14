A flourishing playground for Riebeek East

By ESTE COETZEE

Nombulelo Secondary School’s Interact Club recently joined forces with the Flourish Foundation from the USA to upgrade the playground of the Riebeek East Combined School’s foundation phase.

Colourful swings on the playground. Photo: Este Coetzee

Denzil Smith and his colleagues erected tailor-made swings – and the little ones joined in. This included making a tyre structure painted with bright colors for the kids to develop their balance and big muscles.

They also used tires to make a vegetable garden blooming with green vegetables. During this process the school’s staircase also got a facelift.

The flourishing vegetable garden. Photo: Este Coetzee

To celebrate the success of the work of these two forces Mfuso Dyira, the Makhanda boxing club owner staged a boxing tournament at the Riebeek East sports ground.