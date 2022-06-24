The magic of Village Green

A photo essay by ELEJHA-ZE GENGAN & JOSHUA ETSIMAJE

Long ago, humans from all over the country started a tradition. One in which they came together in a village and shared music, laughter, food, crafts and each other’s company.

Over the past few decades, this tradition continued between generations across South Africa. People travelled miles to feel the magic the village had to offer. Until one year, a deadly pandemic dulled the spell, and no one was allowed to return to the village for their annual festivities. After a long, hard fight, the village was finally able to return, and the magic behind the village was revealed.

The foundation

The village’s foundation extends beyond what we see but is made of everything we don’t see. Preparations begin two weeks before the start of the Festival.

Woodchip is dispersed across the village.

A heap of boards become our points of navigation through the village.

An empty cafeteria waiting to be filled.

The structure

The structure of the village provides support, internally and externally. Every person contributes to the construction and helps create the magic.

Leading the way forward.

Building the structure.

Securing the frame.

The completed frame.

The walls

The walls are the spine of the village. Essential for protection and formation. Walls bring people together, which keeps the magic going.

The formation of a village.

A window into the village.

The last bits and pieces.

The final drapes being put up.

A welcome for the arrival.

The arrival

The arrival; a time filled with excitement and anticipation. The inhabitants start to claim their places in the village and fill it with magic.

The first truck pulling in.

Parking.

Unboxing.

Unboxed.

Setting up.

Signage.

Exhibiting.

Organising.

Arranging.

The village

It does not take one person to build a village; it takes a community. The people that lay the foundation, build the structure, put up the walls and fill the empty spaces with laughter, music, and smiles. This is the magic of Village Green. The community.

The raised flags, an invitation to everyone.

Our compass within the village.

A space filled with magic.

A piece of magic to grow in your garden.