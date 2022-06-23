Solomon shines for OC against Rosebuds

By CHESLEY DANIELS

Old Collegians (OC) 1st XV ran in six tries against Rosebuds United to record an impressive 36-21 bonus-point win at the Oval on Thursday, June 16. OC lead 24-14 at halftime.

OC are still in the fourth position on the Overall Log, with St Mark’s now occupying the top position.

The EPRU Sedru Regional League encounter occurred on Youth Day, with a decent crowd coming out in their numbers to witness some spectacular running rugby from both sides. The battle was physical as the game started at a very high tempo. OC dominated the set pieces and were very impressive in the scrums and lineouts. Rosebuds played with their speedy backs and kept the ball alive in open spaces and broken play, looking dangerous out wide. The first half was a 50/50 contest as the hosts took a 24-14 lead.

OC made it hard for themselves and let the visitors back in the game by being rusty in the second half when their fitness got tested. They eventually showed their skills, and their hardworking forwards came to the fore and started controlling the game. Khanyisa Solomon and Siyamthanda Wambi were prominent figures and showed their class up front. OC kept the ball away from their opposition backs and played structured rugby with their bigger forwards. The host scored two more tries in the second half to clinch a bonus point 36-21 win and, simultaneously, achieve their objective to bag maximum points out of the contest.

OC POINTS:

TRIES: Siyamthanda Wambi (×2), Khanyisa Solomon, Ashley Ngapi, Bulelani Mantla, Masixole Jonono.

CONVERSIONS: Siyabulela Ngesi, Ashley Ngapi, Siyabonga Mahapi.

OC manager Lungise Memani was a very pleased man and very proud of his boys. “It was lekka physical and running rugby from both sides. We made it hard for ourselves by letting them in the game and were rusty in the second half. Our purpose was to keep the ball away from their backs, who like to run with the ball and play running rugby.

“They are quick in passing the ball around, and their hands are good. We eventually showed our skills as we ticked most boxes when we dominated all facets of the game. We were the ones who controlled the game in the end,” Memani said.

The Grocott’s Mail Man of the Match Award went to the big man and powerful prop Khanyisa Solomon of OC. Solomon scored a fine try, and his work rate was just phenomenal. He was dominant in the scrums, and his cohesive defence and powerful ball carries were brilliant.

Grocotts/Daniels MEDIA Unofficial Sedru Log as per 18 June 2022:

St Marks – 41 (10) Klipfontein – 35 (9) Kowie – 34 (10) OC – 33 (10) Rhodes – 29 (6) Rosebuds – 18 (9) Swallows – 10 (11) Tigers – 6 (8) Wanderers – 0 (10)

Outstanding games: