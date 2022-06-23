MY SAY: Please do not undermine the local community

By JONATHAN WALTON

“Democracy requires that citizens be continuously engaged in governance through interaction with those who make decisions. Marking a ballot and dropping it into a ballot box every few years is an important element of democracy, but it is only one step in building a society that genuinely serves the interests of all its people. Those elected to make policy and laws on behalf of the people are required to fulfil their mandate in continuous consultation and dialogue with the citizens on whose behalf they act. In South Africa, the gap between those with the resources to influence government and those whose influence, for historical reasons, is limited by poverty and disadvantage is deep and wide. Thus there is a genuine danger that, while the voices of the powerful may be heard, the majority remain imprisoned in the silence to which their history and circumstances have condemned them. If these imbalances are allowed to persist, we will be jeopardising our transformation into a meaningful democracy. By failing to create and maintain the channels through which the majority of the people may express their views and participate in decisions that affect their lives, we will reinforce patterns of marginalisation and exclusion. The reconstruction and development of our society cannot be reduced to words on paper. We must secure and maintain consensus among all our people – by involving them, empowering them and engaging them in the issues at the very heart of transforming our society. The voices of the people must be heard in our legislative and executive institutions, but this will not happen if we sit back in our committee meetings and offices. We need, instead, to seek out those voices and opinions and facilitate ways and means of engaging all sectors of society in crucial debates. This is what is meant by a “people’s parliament”. It is what we must strive for in our endeavours to open the doors of our political processes and discussions. We must work particularly hard to ensure that the voices of the hitherto voiceless are heard in the debates that shape their lives. This means reaching far into rural areas and accessing the views of the poor, particularly women. We must find ways to open the doors of our institutions to those who may struggle to enter because of disability, age or poverty so that they may speak frankly and openly about the issues that concern them. This must be the vision that guides our daily work.[i]” Dr FRENE GINWALA, Speaker of the National Assembly, Parliament of South Africa

In a reply to a motion from Councillor Geoff Embling (DA), the Mayor and Speaker expressed their satisfaction that the local community was consulted. Interestingly, both acknowledged that residents in Ward 4 were not consulted at all. This in itself is problematic because every resident must be consulted and involved in the municipality’s decision-making processes regardless of social status or political affiliation.

The Mayor and Speaker must explain why residents in other wards were denied an opportunity to express their views on such an important issue. An answer such as “we are happy with the consultation process” is not good enough.

Before answering the question of whether the local community was indeed consulted on the budget and determination of tariffs for the new financial year, it is essential to remind the Mayor and the Speaker about their legal obligations regarding community participation. I hope that the reminder will help them to change their attitudes.

The short answer to the question is no. The local community, which includes ratepayers, businesses, sports clubs, NPOs, etc., was not consulted. If the Mayor and Speaker claim that the local community was indeed consulted, the opposition (DA/EFF) must demand that the Speaker table a detailed report on the consultation meetings.

The Speaker is the custodian of public participation in the municipality. The fact that the Speaker brushed aside Councillor Embling’s enquiry on the consultation process is cause for concern. It is evident that the Speaker cannot fulfil his legal obligations regarding community participation in the municipality’s affairs.

The Manager for Legal Services should bring the following legal precedents to the attention of the Mayor and Speaker: Doctors for Life International v Speaker of the National Assembly (2002)[ii], South African Property Owners Association v The Council of the City of Johannesburg (2012)[iii] and Borbet South Africa (Pty) Ltd and others v Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (2014)[iv].

It seems that the Mayor and Speaker do not have a good grasp of their legal obligations as specified in the Municipal Systems Act (2000)[v] and Municipal Finance Management Act (2003)[vi].

When the Mayor and Speaker ignore the residents and law with impunity, the ANC leadership and MECs for Cooperative Governance and Finance must be summoned to Makana to rescue the municipality from its incompetent cadres.

When the community is undermined and marginalised from participatory decision-making processes, it is a recipe with unavoidable consequences.

The budget cannot be prepared and adopted without any input from the local community. The law[vii] is very clear on this issue. The Mayor and Speaker cannot be allowed to impose their own will and laws on the local community. If this is allowed, the municipality will remain dysfunctional in the hands of persistent lawbreakers, and residents will continue to suffer.

What are the options for ratepayers and businesses predominantly financing an incompetent and non-responsive administration? I suggest that ratepayers across wards and businesses reject the adopted budget and unaffordable tariffs. Furthermore, I suggest that ratepayers and businesses institute legal proceedings against the municipality for not adhering to the rule of law. A punitive personal cost order against the Municipal Manager, Mayor and Speaker would be a lesson for officials who treat the local community as irrelevant.

[vi] The budget preparation process is regulated by s21 of the MFMA. Overall responsibility s placed on the Mayor of a municipality to coordinate the processes for the preparation of the annual budget and for reviewing the municipality's IDP. In terms of subsection (1) (b), the Mayor is obliged at least ten months before the start of the budget year to table a schedule outlining key deadlines for the preparation, tabling and approval of the annual budget; the annual review of the integrated development plan and any consultative processes forming part of the process of budget preparation and/or review of the integrated development plan. Section 22 provides that immediately after the tabling of an annual budget in a municipal Council, the accounting officer of the municipality must make public the annual budget and invite the local community to submit representations in connection with the budget.

Section 23 sets out the consultative process to be followed in relation to a budget that has been tabled. It requires a council, inter alia, to consider any submissions from the public or national treasury and allow the mayor to respond to such submissions. It envisages a notice and comment procedure for any amendments to a tabled budget.

Section 23 sets out the consultative process to be followed in relation to a budget that has been tabled. It requires a council, inter alia, to consider any submissions from the public or national treasury and allow the mayor to respond to such submissions. It envisages a notice and comment procedure for any amendments to a tabled budget. Borbet South Africa (Pty) Ltd and Others v Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (3751/2011) [2014] ZAECPEHC 35; 2014 (5) SA 256 (ECP) (3 June 2014)

[vii] Section 16(1)(a)(iv), Local Government: Municipal Systems Act (2000)