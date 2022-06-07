What’s free at the National Arts Festival?

On a budget? Here are five things you can do for FREE at #NAF2022
- The Sundowner Concerts take place at the Monument daily at 5 pm. Here you’ll see a wide range of entertainment, including artists and performers doing short teasers of their shows. Entrance is free; make sure you arrive early as space fills up quickly.
- Browse crafts and see the buskers at the Village Green; there are dozens of stalls and a great vibe!
- Browse through the many exhibitions and galleries located at the Monument and across town, and fall in love with a piece of art.
- Take a walk through Makhanda and check out the street art and many historical sites.
- Several shows are presented as public art and engagements, so look out for these on our programme and when you’re out and about.
- Perhaps not wholly free, but there are often some exciting discounts that show up on our programme, keep your eyes peeled and ears open on the ground!