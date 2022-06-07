Trending
What’s free at the National Arts Festival?

Rod Amner

On a budget? Here are five things you can do for FREE at #NAF2022

  1. The Sundowner Concerts take place at the Monument daily at 5 pm. Here you’ll see a wide range of entertainment, including artists and performers doing short teasers of their shows. Entrance is free; make sure you arrive early as space fills up quickly.
  2. Browse crafts and see the buskers at the Village Green; there are dozens of stalls and a great vibe!
  3. Browse through the many exhibitions and galleries located at the Monument and across town, and fall in love with a piece of art.
  4. Take a walk through Makhanda and check out the street art and many historical sites.
  5. Several shows are presented as public art and engagements, so look out for these on our programme and when you’re out and about.
  • Perhaps not wholly free, but there are often some exciting discounts that show up on our programme, keep your eyes peeled and ears open on the ground!

