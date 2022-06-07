What’s on for children at the National Arts Festival?

Families can expect experiences at #NAF2022 suitable for children too,

This year, there are two circus acts on the bill: Zip Zap’s Moya and Daniel Buckland’s Urban Circus.

Join the story train live with ASSITEJ South Africa. Every day features experienced storytellers weaving their magic with words.

How to Hold the World is a play about a young boy tasked with holding up the world, facing the scary (but rewarding) prospect of growing up. There’s also a penguin!

The Jackal and the Wolf is based on the age-old fable of Aesop, performed with life-size puppets and masks.

Ubom! Eastern Cape Theatre Company also brings a fantastical tale with Beti & the Yeti.

The hugely popular free Children’s Concert will also make a return and is sure to keep the little ones spellbound.

