New leadership for local boxing

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

On Wednesday, 18 May, local boxing clubs met to select the new structure of the Makana Boxing organisation. The elections were overseen by Sarah Baartman boxing organisation’s deputy president Ntsikana Maholo. The newly-elected leadership comprises Khayalethu Richards as the president, with Mzimasi Mtana as his deputy.

Secretary is Luyanda Dibela and his deputy is Thandeka Netshabo. Abongile Kondlo is the treasurer, with Bulelani Ndwayana as the public relations officer.

On Saturday, 28 May, this newly elected leadership will be hosting trials where they will be selecting a team to represent Makana in the district championships to be held in June. Cadets aged between 12 and 14 years and juniors between 15 and 16 will be in action.

Bulelani Ndwayana told Grocott’s Mail that the election process went very smoothly, and they are all looking forward to serving the boxing community of Makana.