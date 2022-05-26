Y-Sports t-shirts for African Connection

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Makhanda’s top and only women’s football side African Connection has once again laid its hands on a sponsorship. A Cape Town-based sportswear company sponsored Amakonokono with warm-up t-shirts that can also be used at training.

Y-Sports is a leading national brand known for its elegant and long-lasting sports attire. Y-Sports owner and manager, Mr Yassir, was pleased to donate: “We hope that the girls will like these t-shirts and we are happy to make a difference in the community.”

Speaking on behalf of African Connection, Zikhona Mahlakahlaka said: “We are very happy with this sponsorship as we wear this brand in our official games, even at training. Getting these warm-up t-shirts is just a cherry on top. We believe that this is the beginning of a long-lasting relationship between us and Y-Sports and would like to thank them for this wonderful gesture.”

This is a much-needed boost for Amakonokono as they are still in a rebuilding process and have a very young, enthusiastic and promising squad.