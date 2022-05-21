Stage 4 load-shedding on the weekend

The loss of three power-generating units on Saturday, 21 May, forced Eskom to increase load-shedding to Stage 4 from 1 pm to 10 pm tonight and from 8 am – 10 pm on Sunday, 22 May.

The loss of two Hendrina and one Lethabo Power Station units since Saturday morning, together with demand currently 1 200MW higher than anticipated, have forced the power utility to intensify load-shedding, Eskom said in a media statement.



A Matimba Power Station generating unit was returned to service last night.

“At the current burn rate, diesel supplies would be depleted ahead of new stock arriving on Monday.

This would result in higher stages of load-shedding. The ship will be offloading through Tuesday. Eskom

must therefore preserve the current diesel stocks,” the statement said.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be

necessary. We currently have 3 805MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 050MW capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

The load-shedding schedules, courtesy of HiTec, are:

SATURDAY, 21 MAY:

🕯️GRAHAMSTOWN 1: 15:00 – 17:00.

🕯️GRAHAMSTOWN 2: 08:00 – 09:00 AND 15:00 – 17:00.

🕯️RHINI: 15:00 – 17:00.

SUNDAY, 22 MAY:

🕯️GRAHAMSTOWN 1: 15:00 – 17:00.

🕯️GRAHAMSTOWN 2: 08:00 – 09:00 AND 15:00 – 17:00.

🕯️RHINI: 15:00 – 17:00.

Eskom has exempted our water plants from load-shedding from stages 1-3 (not Stage 4). At Stage 4, we lose the exemption. Makana Water can continue operating and pump water supply only throughout load-shedding Stages 1-3.

✳️ Loadshedding Stage 4 have been implemented nationwide but then each town/city has their own scheduled times for loadshedding. Ght/Makhanda is divided into 3 areas. Here’s the area breakdown:

⚠️ Grahamstown 1 – Rhodes, Military Base, Golf Course, Slaaikraal, Strowen Farm, Strowan Mine, Industrial Area, Prison, Tick Research, Mountain Drive, Brackendale Farm, Salem Crossroads, Thomas Baines, Howieson’s Poort & Settlers Pump Station, Cradock Heights, Somerset Heights, Ghost Town, Hooggenoeg, Vergenoeg, Scott’s Farm, Kingswood, Graeme College, Orsmond Area, Upper High, New and African Streets.

⚠️ Grahamstown 2 – Stones Hill, Belmont Area, Sunnyside, Fort England Area, CBD Area, Oatlands North, Oatlands South, Settlers Hospital, West Hill, Hill 60, St Andrew’s College, Fort England Hospital, VG High and Primary School, P.J. Olivier School, Bottom of High, New and African Streets.

⚠️ Rhini – All Direct Eskom Customers.