LECTURE: How sexuality education fails SA youth

The Friends of the Library Lecture series for 2022 continues on Monday, 30 May 2022, with a talk by Prof Catriona Macleod entitled, “They all preached abstinence”: how school-based sexuality education fails South African youth.

The stakes of sexuality education in South Africa are high. Research shows that young people mostly feel disconnected from the messages of formal sexuality education. ‘Danger, disease and damage’ are emphasised in classes, and rigid gendered norms and heteronormativity are promoted. Life Orientation educators experience many challenges in teaching sexuality education. So, what is to be done?

WHEN: Monday 30 May

WHERE: Amazwi South African Museum of Literature

25A Worcester St, Grahamstown, Makhanda

TIME: 5.30 pm – SHARP!!

All are welcome, but please note that attendees must be vaccinated and wear masks. Temperatures will be taken at the door.

Entry is by donation in aid of the Friends of the Grahamstown Public Libraries – Hill Street, Duna, Fingo Village, Community, Alicedale, Riebeek East, Extension 9 and the Mobile Library.

SUBS!! The new subscription period will be from AGM to AGM meetings.

Payments (R 50 per member or R 300 for a lifetime subscription) can be made any time during this period, via EFT or to Ian Macdonald at the FOL lectures.