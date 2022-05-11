Have the cornerstones of local democracy broken down?

Dear Editor

Prior to the first free election in 1994, the Black Sash spent a great deal of time doing voter education both in town and on far-flung farms in the rural areas. The programme aimed to help first-time voters understand what that act meant. In subsequent elections, trust and democratic rule have been maintained.

One asks now, in view of the scurrilous way five city council members have been ousted, if these cornerstones of democracy have broken down? Is Makana, with its erstwhile record of civic trust and action, betraying us all?

Yours sincerely,

Rosemary Smith