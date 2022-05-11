Post Office will no longer pay R350 grants from branches

By STAFF REPORTER

The SA Post Office (Sapo) has announced it will no longer pay the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant through its branches.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said the move would help alleviate long queues at its branches.

He said a new round of applications for the R350 SRD grant is open and includes options for beneficiaries to choose where to collect their grants.

The application app includes an option for beneficiaries to receive their grants from Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave.

“If you have already reapplied for your SRD grant, you can still select the option to collect your grant from any of the merchants. Log on to srd.sassa.gov.za and respond to the security SMS you receive on your phone. You can then submit the updated application,” Kruger said.

Beneficiaries must have their cell number to withdraw their grant at supermarkets. If you do not have your number, it is best to get your own SIM card and use that number to apply for your grant. You can also change your cell number on the website.

Beneficiaries will be assisted in resetting card pins at the cash pay points.

He said that SASSA beneficiaries who receive old age, disability, or child grants can still collect their grants from any Post Office branch.