Ndlambe Music Festival reaches out to local school children

By MZWAMADODA MAKALIMA

The Makhanda-born organiser of the Ndlambe Music Festival, Siyabulela Madyo, recently initiated an outreach programme in Port Alfred.

Madyo’s company Lutifusion used some of the December 2021 Festival revenue to donate school shoes, roll-on deodorant and sanitary pads to Ndlambe schoolchildren.

An outreach programme, directed by Godukile Mbolekwa, was attended by Ndlambe Municipality Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso, Speaker Andile Malgas, ward councillors, teachers and pupils from various public schools in the area of Ndlambe Municipality.

A group photo at the outreach event. Photo: supplied

Ndlambe Music Festival – a collaboration between Lutifusion, Ndlambe Municipality, SAB and Sanral – is an outdoor annual music event started in 2018. The festival attracts a substantial audience from Port Alfred and Makhanda, reaching over 6000 attendees in 2021.

“The town gets abuzz with the Ndlambe Music Festival – local businesses and artists close the day with a smile,” Madyo said.

The event could not take place in 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

Fundiswa Fihlani, a teacher from Ikamva Lesizwe Combined School, said she appreciated the efforts of the Festival and was pleased that the municipality had recognised their schools. Words of encouragement and a motivational speech from Ward Councillor Siphokazi Dyakala struck a chord with the learners.

“We are grateful for the school hampers, and we thank the municipality as our pupils are finally attending activities outside of the school premises,” Fihlani said.

Ndlambe Municipality Speaker Andile Malgas congratulated Madyo and Lutifusion and said he hoped these initiatives would continue.