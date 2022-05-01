Suspect arrested for murder of Vukani man

Police arrested a suspect on Sunday, 1 May following the murder of a 34-year-old man in Vukani on 30 April.

SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said police found the body of a man with a stab wound in the upper body at about 9 pm on Saturday. The deceased’s name is withheld until family relatives are formally notified of his passing.

A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man, who is due to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on Tuesday, 3 May, Nkohli said.