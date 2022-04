Jim Cambray reported 5.2mm of rain in Park Road for the week 14-20 April.

Paul Maylam recorded just 4.2 mm in Cathcart Street.

Temperatures ranged from a cool 8 degrees Celcius to 26C.

“If forecasters are correct, we are in for some good rains on Friday and Saturday, but that will be the next reporting period,” Jim said.

Ever-optimistic Norwegian weather forecasting service Yr.no forecasted over 40 mm for the coming week.