Memorial service for Makroza ‘Miki’ Yili

A memorial service for local entrepreneur, rugby player and administrator, Makroza “Miki” Yili will be held on Tuesday, 26 April, at noon at the City Hall.

The dress code is Federation colours or club colours.

A special memorial service will be held in Makhanda on 26 April.

Yili was born in Grahamstown on October 8 1939. He went to St Philip’s Primary, where his father was the principal and St Matthew’s College in Keiskammahoek. He qualified as a teacher at Healdtown, Alice. But, according to a tribute written by his family, he did not take up teaching because of a stammer.

He was a natural all-around sportsperson, playing rugby, cricket and tennis, excelling in all three. He played flyhalf for Winter Rose, and Joza’s rugby stadium is named for him.

He opened a general dealers’ shop on D Street, Fingo Village and another on Joza Street. He was among the first people in the township to rent flats.

Winter Rose was affiliated with the non-racial SA Rugby Union (Saru), which took a political stand against apartheid. In 1972, Miki Yili became the first president of the new Saru-affiliated South-Eastern Districts Rugby Union (Sedru).

The family tribute stated, “He stood the testing times of fighting apartheid in South Africa in the 1970s. On countless occasions, he would take Sedru personnel to wherever Saru had either meetings or games.”

“We thank Winter Rose, his club, for allowing him to be owned by everybody.”