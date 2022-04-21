What’s on – 22 April to 1 May

Friday 22 April

Live Music with Shan

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Beats n Stuff

DJ von Dirty

@ SSS,19b New Street

20:00

R20

Saturday 23 April

Parkrun

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Snare Clean Up

@ Goodwin’s, Industrial Area.

Meeting point: Jenner Street (near Ryan Ferguson’s workshop)

14:00 (weather permitting)

Join the snare Clean-up Crew Makhanda Facebook group for more info

Sunday 24 April

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street

09:00 (weather permitting)

Mzi: +27812494979

Spiritual Realm presents Imbewu: An African Musical Experience

@ SSS,19b New Street

17:30

R40/ R30 presold RSVP: 0639158342/ 0842201131

Monday 25 April

Friends of the Library. What’s the Use of Plants – Roy Lubke

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

17:15 for 17:30

Entry: Donation in aid of Friends of the Grahamstown Libraries

Tuesday 26 April

You Gotta Nourish to Flourish

Talk about nutrition, movement, and loving your body by Shannon Skae

(Certified nutritionist, health/ life coach, and research psychologist)

@ HKE Department, Rhodes University

13:00 – 14:00

Premium Wine Tasting

Presented by Mt Vernon

Ambassadors: Chantal & Sarah

@ Ten Crosse Shoppe, 10 Cross Street

17:30 for 18:00

Booking closed: 11 April. 0844879261

Annual Shakespeare Birthday Lecture

“Stepp’d in blood? Shakespeare in Zimbabwean Poetry” – Dan Wylie

@ The Long Room, The Highlander, 10 Worcester Street

18:30

Friends: Donations welcome

Members: chance to renew membership

Pub Quiz

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)

R40/ person

Wednesday 27 April

Brookshaw Fete

Books. Preloved Clothes. Needlework. White Elephant. Plants. Treats. Jumping Castle

@ Brookshaw Homes & Frail Care, 9 Donkin Street

09:00 – 14:00

Free entry

Freedom of the Mind Now

Commemorating the first free elections in 1994. Goals: Free your mind and celebrate cultural diversity.

Open discussions, poetry, PowerPoint presentations, storytelling, music

@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road

12:00 – late

Free entry

Date Night

Musicians – TBA

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Free entry

Karaoke

@ SSS,19b New Street

21:00

Free entry

Thursday 28 April

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 – members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

Ladies’ Night

DJ’s RS and Free We’ye

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Free entry

Coming Soon:

29 April – Supper & Sounds with Dr Thokozani Mhlambi & Albert Bisaso Ssempeke

@ The Black Power Station. Bookings 0824113404

30 April – Makhanda Open Chess Tournament @ Makhanda Town Hall. Register at the link: https://forms.gle/tbVpjQ12R7t2SzYU6 Coach Jerry: 0638895990

30 April – Museum Day @ The Agricultural Museum, Bathurst

30 April – Matt Vend and the Tender Ten @ Blue Skies Backpackers. Enquiries 0842783193

1 May – The Bathurst Bookfair @ Bathurst

