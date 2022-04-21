What’s on – 22 April to 1 May

Friday 22 April
Live Music with Shan
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Beats n Stuff
DJ von Dirty
@ SSS,19b New Street
20:00
R20
Saturday 23 April
Parkrun
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Snare Clean Up
@ Goodwin’s, Industrial Area.
Meeting point: Jenner Street (near Ryan Ferguson’s workshop)
14:00 (weather permitting)
Join the snare Clean-up Crew Makhanda Facebook group for more info
Sunday 24 April
Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street
09:00 (weather permitting)
Mzi: +27812494979
Spiritual Realm presents Imbewu: An African Musical Experience
@ SSS,19b New Street
17:30
R40/ R30 presold RSVP: 0639158342/ 0842201131
Monday 25 April
Friends of the Library. What’s the Use of Plants – Roy Lubke
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
17:15 for 17:30
Entry: Donation in aid of Friends of the Grahamstown Libraries
Tuesday 26 April
You Gotta Nourish to Flourish
Talk about nutrition, movement, and loving your body by Shannon Skae
(Certified nutritionist, health/ life coach, and research psychologist)
@ HKE Department, Rhodes University
13:00 – 14:00
Premium Wine Tasting
Presented by Mt Vernon
Ambassadors: Chantal & Sarah
@ Ten Crosse Shoppe, 10 Cross Street
17:30 for 18:00
Booking closed: 11 April. 0844879261
Annual Shakespeare Birthday Lecture
“Stepp’d in blood? Shakespeare in Zimbabwean Poetry” – Dan Wylie
@ The Long Room, The Highlander, 10 Worcester Street
18:30
Friends: Donations welcome
Members: chance to renew membership
Pub Quiz
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)
R40/ person
Wednesday 27 April
Brookshaw Fete
Books. Preloved Clothes. Needlework. White Elephant. Plants. Treats. Jumping Castle
@ Brookshaw Homes & Frail Care, 9 Donkin Street
09:00 – 14:00
Free entry
Freedom of the Mind Now
Commemorating the first free elections in 1994. Goals: Free your mind and celebrate cultural diversity.
Open discussions, poetry, PowerPoint presentations, storytelling, music
@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road
12:00 – late
Free entry
Date Night
Musicians – TBA
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Free entry
Karaoke
@ SSS,19b New Street
21:00
Free entry
Thursday 28 April
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 – members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Ladies’ Night
DJ’s RS and Free We’ye
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Free entry
Coming Soon:
29 April – Supper & Sounds with Dr Thokozani Mhlambi & Albert Bisaso Ssempeke
@ The Black Power Station. Bookings 0824113404
30 April – Makhanda Open Chess Tournament @ Makhanda Town Hall. Register at the link: https://forms.gle/tbVpjQ12R7t2SzYU6 Coach Jerry: 0638895990
30 April – Museum Day @ The Agricultural Museum, Bathurst
30 April – Matt Vend and the Tender Ten @ Blue Skies Backpackers. Enquiries 0842783193
1 May – The Bathurst Bookfair @ Bathurst