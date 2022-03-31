What’s on – 1-26 April

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.
Friday 1 April
Bathurst Agricultural Show
@ Showgrounds, Bathurst
https://www.facebook.com/BathurstAgriculturalShow/
Notes of Indigenous Healing Epistemologies and Methodologies by Prof Nthabiseng Motsemme. On Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91408670017
13:00 – 14:00
Friends of Friends featuring Hermanos
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
20:00
Live Music with Dave Glover
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Socialite Friday
Mr White Blackboy; Delta Twins
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
Riffmachine. Steam Punk Dress Up Party
@ SSS,19b New Street
20:30
R20
Saturday 2 April
Club Long Run by Albany Runners
Max 21km
Start/ finish @ Crossfit, 6701 Rautenbach Road
07:00
Parkrun
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
08:00
https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Bathurst Agricultural Show
@ Showgrounds, Bathurst
https://www.facebook.com/BathurstAgriculturalShow/
Evening Hike with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Meet @ Drostdy Arch, High Street
15:00
Mzi: +27812494979
15:00
Infinite Saturdays
DJ’s RS, Lamie and Lavish
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
Sunday 3 April
Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Meet @ Drostdy Arch, High Street
07:00
Mzi: +27812494979
Bathurst Agricultural Show
@ Showgrounds, Bathurst
https://www.facebook.com/BathurstAgriculturalShow/ Tuesday 5 April
Pub Quiz
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)
R40/ person Wednesday 6 April
Karaoke
@ SSS,19b New Street
21:00
Date Night
DJ’s RS and Free We’ye
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Thursday 7 April
Acoustic Café
Musicians – TBA
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30 – 21:00
R20/ Concessions R15
Ladies’ Night
DJ’s RS and Free We’ye
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Coming Soon:
9 April – Let’s Go Bowling @ Albany Bowling Club
26 April – Premium Wine Tasting @ Ten Cross Shoppe
27 April – Brookshaw Fete @ Brookshaw Homes & Frail Care