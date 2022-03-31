Stars are over the moon

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The fortunes of Extension 9-based Moon Stars Football Club are waxing in the new year.

This youthful team received a much-needed boost when Beckley Brothers poultry farm sponsored them with a full soccer kit, soccer ball and goalkeeper’s gloves.

Beckley Brothers representative Ashley Beckley said her company saw the need to play its part in the development of these youngsters. “We wish them all the best”.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the club, Georgie Kurshell was over the moon. “I would like to thank Ashley and her company for all the things they have donated to our team. This will go a long way in helping these young boys.”

Georgie Kurshell of Moon Stars Football Club showing off their new kit. Photo: Chris Totobela

Moon Stars have U13 and U15 teams and will start this season on a high.