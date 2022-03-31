Charity Bowls Day for Child Welfare

Dear editor,

The Albany Bowling Club will be hosting a Charity Bowls Day in Aid of Child Welfare Grahamstown on 9 April 2022 at the Albany Bowling Club.

This initiative aims to raise much-needed funds for operational costs of Child Welfare.

We are a Child Protection Organisation working with abused, neglected and orphaned children and their families. We employ 7 Social Workers, 2 Social Auxiliary workers, 1 Administrative officer in our town office. In addition, we run a Pre School for 74 children who are looked after by 6 ECD practitioners.

We also operate a Cluster Foster Home Scheme in Joza Location, where we currently house ten children who are looked after by two housemothers.

We also run an After School care programme for 32 children in Hooggenoeg and Joza, where children are assisted with Reading and Mathematics.

We receive an annual subsidy from the Department of Social Development that is paid toward the salaries of Social Services Professionals. This subsidy covers 75% of our salaries, and we have to fundraise to pay the rest of the salaries and our operational costs.

We appeal to you to support this fundraising initiative by enrolling a team(s) for the day or assisting us with a donation to make this day possible.

Your support is highly appreciated.

Martha Thompson,

Director/Chief Social Worker