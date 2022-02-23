New regional boxing executive vows to punch above its weight

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

On Saturday, all the region’s municipalities’ boxing organisations met at the Indoor sports centre to elect the Sarah Baartman Open Boxing Organisation (Sababo) executive committee. Ndlambe, Kouga, Blue Crane and Beyers Naude were some of the region’s heavyweights present in the meeting. After a very long and arduous debate, the following members got the nod to lead the region:

President is Ms T Qinela;

Deputy president is Mr N Maholo;

Secretary is Ms L Diko;

Deputy secretary is Mr S Mayalo.

They are all from Makhanda.

Sundays River Valley’s Mr M Funde is the treasurer while Ms L Blaaw landed the public relations officer’s position.

According to Makabo’s representative Mr Bulelani Ndwayana, these elected officials have what it takes to lead the region and help grow the sport of boxing.

The region’s boxing-loving people will be eager to see if the newly-elected leadership will help improve the sport and lure more young people, especially women, to participate.