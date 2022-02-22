Census 2022 online questionnaire closes on Friday

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) announced that households registered to complete the census questionnaire online have until Friday, 25 February 2022. Registration for remote data collection closed on 21 February 2021.

While more than 400 000 households had registered for online questionnaire completion, only 25% (just over 100 000) have completed the questionnaire online. A fieldworker will visit households that complete the questionnaire online to verify that the questionnaire has been completed.

Fieldworkers will continue visiting households to collect census data from those who have not registered and those who have not completed the online questionnaire. Respondents who have registered and not received the questionnaire link can contact the call centre on 0800 110 248 for assistance.