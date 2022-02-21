LETTER: An appeal to the Executive Mayor

Dear Executive Mayor Yandiswa Vara,

I think you know that my only interest is to promote the well-being of Makana and Makhanda. It is sincerely hoped that you also want Makana to thrive under your Mayorship.

In this spirit of wanting to work with you and all Councillors and officials who want Makana to improve, we have sent a letter to MRA members.

I have taken it upon myself to visit both Howieson’s Poort and James Kleynhans pumping stations. I’m sure you know that NO water can reach us unless it is pumped uphill to holding reservoirs; from there, the water flows down to us by gravity.

If the pumps fail, we have NO water.

Howieson Poort should have three pumps (two working and one on standby). James Kleynhans should have four pumps (three working and one on standby).

Right now, there is only one pump at Howieson’s Poort. At James Kleynhans, there are two pumps, but one is causing trouble. In other words, the water supply to Makhanda is hanging by a thread. There is no security if any existing pumps fail. If this happens, Makana will be in a state of disaster – all because Makana hasn’t repaired and reinstalled the pumps sitting at repairers.

Even without a catastrophic pump failure, only having half the pumps we need means that all over Makhanda, people are living for days without water. How can you pump enough water when half the pumps sit at the repairers?

I cannot think of a more urgent problem for Makana (thinking of all the damage caused to businesses, schools, the university – and Makana’s reputation).

I can only think that municipal staff have not honestly told you how serious the situation is. If you have any doubts, please go to Howieson Poort and James Kleynhans, speak with the staff there, and know what is going on. MRA is very willing to talk with you to help resolve this situation as soon as possible.

Thank you,

Tim Bull

Secretary, on behalf of Makana Residents’ Association

Tel 076 289 5122

cc’d to MM, Portfolio Chair, Dir Infrastructure, GBF, PSAM and MRA committee