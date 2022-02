By ROD AMNER

On Thursday, an impressive geyser was accidentally created on the corner of Fitzroy and Marshall streets. It turns out it is but one of many examples worldwide. Perhaps, like the examples on this page, Makana Tourism could turn this into an attraction?

Fly Geyser is one of the best-known examples of an accidentally created geyser. It is located in Washoe County, Nevada, in the United States. The geyser was created in 1916 during the drilling of a well.

Old Perpetual is located in Lake County, Oregon, in the United States. The geyser was formed due to a well-drilling attempt in the 1920s. Once formed, it became a beloved attraction, and people came from all around to watch the eruptions and soak in the nearby mineral pools.