May shines for Kowie in friendly

By CHESLEY DANIELS

Kowie United 1st XV recorded their third consecutive win this season with a comprehensive 43-12 win over Young Collegians from Gheberha at the Station Hill Sports Ground on Saturday.

The friendly encounter was played in hot weather conditions in front of a large local enthusiastic crowd. Despite the humid conditions, the clash was played in a good spirit as both teams were eager to run with the ball. Kowie played champagne rugby on the day, especially their explosive speedy backs. The game was very physical and played at a high intensity throughout. The bigger forwards of Young Collegians had the upper hand whilst Kowie backs dominated matters out wide.

Both teams entertained the crowd and never disappointed.

Kowie prop forward Marcel May was voted Man of the Match for his sterling all-round performance and also scored three fantastic tries in the process. He was also very effective with ball in hand and solid at scrum time.

Tries for Kowie: May (3), Luciano Nelson (2), Sakhile Ntanjana. Conversions: Mason Brooks (4), Angelo Frazer (1)

Kowie United 1st Reserve beat Young Collegians 33-13. Tries: Brendon Rooi (2), Leonardo Nelson, Alvino Koopman, Enricke Williams

Kowie Head Coach Stuart Abrahams was once again a happy man and over the moon with his side’s dominant win. “I am very happy after last week’s game; big improvement, and they showed composure. The boys were patient and executed what we practised. Our boys had a feast at the back with good movements. We had to play the ball wide to keep it away from their bigger forwards, who came hard at us with their effective quick taps. We were good in the lineouts and also stood our men in the scrums.”

Kowie United now preparing for their next friendly against Paterson Lions on Saturday in Port Alfred.